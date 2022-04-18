Acclaimed Chicago, suburban theater actress Hollis Resnik dead at 66

Hollis Resnik starred as "Little Edie" (Hollis Resnik) in the musical "Grey Gardens" at Northlight Theatre in Skokie. The actress died Sunday at age 66. Courtesy of Northlight

Hollis Resnik starred as Norma Desmond in Porchlight Music Theatre's revival of "Sunset Boulevard." The actress died Sunday at age 66. Courtesy of Joe Mazza

Hollis Resnik, a Chicago actress who made her home on musical theater stages in a host of memorable and critically acclaimed performances, has died. She was 66.

Resnik died Sunday at Swedish Covenant Hospital, where she had been hospitalized for the past week or so, according to the Rev. Jim Heneghan, a longtime friend, who said her ex-husband, musician Thomas Mendel, was at her side.

