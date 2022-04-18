Acclaimed Chicago, suburban theater actress Hollis Resnik dead at 66
Updated 4/18/2022 4:03 PM
Hollis Resnik, a Chicago actress who made her home on musical theater stages in a host of memorable and critically acclaimed performances, has died. She was 66.
Resnik died Sunday at Swedish Covenant Hospital, where she had been hospitalized for the past week or so, according to the Rev. Jim Heneghan, a longtime friend, who said her ex-husband, musician Thomas Mendel, was at her side.
For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.