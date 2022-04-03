Take outdoor walks and reap the many health benefits

Getting fresh air during a stroll in the park or on a trail in a forest preserve can improve your mood.

The key to achieving health benefits associated with walking is to do it regularly and consistently. Stock Photos

Create a walking routine with a friend so you both will hold each other accountable.

When it comes to personal health and fitness, "move it or lose it" remains a worthwhile axiom to follow. And one of the best ways to "move it" is to stand up, step outside and take a long walk, health experts agree.

"Walking is a great way to maintain your health. Just 30 minutes a day can increase cardiovascular fitness, strengthen your bones, reduce excess body fat and prevent conditions like Type 2 diabetes, hypertension and heart disease," says Megan Kaye, fitness director for Fredericksburg Fitness Studio in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Scientists, physicians and fitness professionals have long known bipedal motion in the form of walking is one of the most effective and proven ways to feel better and prevent disease. And the best part is virtually everyone who has full mobility can engage in this simple means of exercise.

"Just like an apple a day keeps the doctor away, a walk a day keeps diseases away," says Isaac Robertson, an Indianapolis-based nutritionist, personal fitness trainer and co-founder of Total Shape. "Not going for a walk can turn you into a couch potato and lead to weight gain, which can result in obesity and heart disease as well as problems like asthma, hormonal imbalance, weaker bones and a slower metabolism."

Research suggests walking also improves brain health; it increases the volume of the hippocampus, improves executive function and helps to protect and build white matter (connective brain tissue).

What's more, taking a stroll, hike or jaunt can transform your mind and mood, says Joyce Shulman, co-founder and CEO of 99 Walks and Jetti Fitness in Bridgehampton, New York.

"Walking helps reduce anxiety and can be as effective as medication in treating mild depression for many. It can also increase your ability to think creatively and fully experience joy," Shulman says.

The key to achieving these and other benefits associated with walking is to do it regularly and consistently. Your speed and form aren't crucial, although the more briskly and uniform you walk the more quickly you can burn calories.

"It's extremely important to move your body every day. Skipping one day isn't a big deal, but when that habit sets in, you'll start to lose muscle tone and endurance. You can become breathless during simple tasks, and eventually, activities of daily living may become difficult," Kaye says.

That's why the pros often recommend setting a goal of achieving 10,000 steps per day, if possible.

"I do agree that this is a great aim to shoot for. However, different abilities and goals need to be taken into account when setting a step-number goal," Kaye says. "For example, if you've never exercised and are extremely overweight, aiming for 2,000 steps a day might be a more realistic initial goal and then working to eventually increase to 10,000 steps per day."

Fitness watches and wrist bands will count your steps for you.

Creating a routine whereby you build a walking regimen into your daily schedule is recommended.

"Create a walking practice whereby you determine the most optimum time for you to walk, and then make it a habit," says Shulman. "Alternatively, become an opportunistic walker -- someone who capitalizes on free pockets of time to walk -- or an intentional walker. An intentional walk is when you take some measure of time to step away from your computer, work, laundry, dishes, kids, and social media. You can take company along, like a dog, friend or stroller. You can walk on a trail or sidewalk or around the mall, for example. Here, intention matters, not necessarily location."

Using a fitness app or smartwatch can be great for holding yourself accountable and helping you track your progress.

"I currently use an Apple Watch, but something as simple as a Fitbit or activity tracker (phone) app that counts your steps is also great," Kaye explains.

You can build in extra opportunities for walking by, for instance, opting to take the stairs instead of the elevator at work, parking further back in the lot at the supermarket, and pacing peacefully around your office for a few minutes every hour or two.

"Other ways to get motivated include listening to an audiobook you are excited about, building a playlist you can plug into that gets you moving, creating a walking group of two or three friends, joining a walking club or community, or getting a dog that will encourage those daily walks," Shulman says.