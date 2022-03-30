Dining bites: Spring menus coming to Hey Nonny, Tacos G, Miller's Ale House

Fresh flavors

Spring has sprung (even if the Chicago-area forecast doesn't always feel like it), so Hey Nonny in Arlington Heights is updating its menu with some new dishes starting Tuesday, April 5. Chef Tony is debuting the roasted red pepper hummus and coconut shrimp starters and is reintroducing Hey Nonny's deluxe Charcuterie & Cheese Board. New to the dinner menu are shrimp tacos, chicken gorda (stuffed chicken breast), pork Marsala, honey-glazed salmon, New York strip steak and Rasta Pasta (pappardelle pasta studded with fresh veggies). Hey Nonny is asking for diners' help when it comes to the wine pairings. "Anyone who buys one of the new dishes can order a $3 flight of three wine tastings -- and then tell us what goes best with what," co-owner Chip Brooks said.

Plus, there's more. Hey Nonny is introducing a new menu for its Sunday Jazz Brunch starting Sunday, April 10. Try the bagel board (classic lox and bagels), a bacon bacon waffle (bacon in and next to the waffle), New York steak skillet and breakfast burrito. For even more dining options, on April 30, Hey Nonny is adding Saturday brunch with live music and a Saturday afternoon happy hour with live music.

Hey Nonny is at 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 202-0750, heynonny.com/.

Celebrating spring

Kildeer's Tacos Guanajuato is ready to celebrate the warmer temps with new Mexican dishes. Owners Executive Chef Jovanny Diaz and Margarita Challenger recently added the Chihuahua burrito ($9), popcorn shrimp taco ($6), torta cubana ($12), chicken torta ($9), cecina con nopales taco and margaritas ($10-$14) to the menu that features street fare from the Mexican region of Guanajuato, the childhood home of Chef Margarita. Also, sister restaurant Guanajuato in Winnetka recently reopened for lunch at 11 a.m. after a two-month hiatus.

Tacos Guanajuato (Tacos G) is at 20771 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, (847) 847-1056, tacosg.com/.

Miller's Ale House has added some new spring barbecue menu items that are available through May 1. Choose from the Backyard BBQ Mountain Melt (chipotle barbecue pulled pork, Monterey Jack, cheddar and apple wood smoked bacon over seasoned fries) for $14.99, barbecue pulled pork tacos with a side of black beans for $12.99 and barbecue pork nachos with white queso for dipping for $13.99.

Miller's Ale House is at 778 N. Route 59, Aurora, (630) 332-8574; 455 E. Butterfield Road, Lombard, (630) 241-3371; and 1300 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, millersalehouse.com/.

Bricks of Hope fundraiser

As part of its Raise a Pint for Charity initiative, Wild Onion Brewery in Lake Barrington will be donating $1 for every pint ordered on Wednesdays in April to the Bricks of Hope charity, which collects donations of new Lego sets to be donated to children receiving treatment at area hospitals.

Wild Onion Brewery is at 22221 N. Pepper Road, Lake Barrington, (847) 381-7308, onionbrewery.com/.

Cliff Lede Wine Dinner

Looking for a way to break up your week? Consider Sophia Steak's upcoming five-course Cliff Lede Wine Dinner from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. Featuring vintages from Cliff Lede Vineyards in California, the event starts with a glass of sparkling wine before the meal starts at 6:15 p.m. Throughout the dinner, Jason Lede, son of winery founder Cliff Lede, will explain the wines and course pairings. Dine on a mini seafood plateau (chilled oyster, Alaskan King crab, jumbo shrimp, lobster ceviche) paired with Cliff Lede Sauvignon Blanc 2019, Meyer lemon risotto paired with FEL Chardonnay 2019, grilled swordfish Provençal paired with FEL "Savoy Vineyard" Pinot Noir 2019, tournedos Rossini (A5 wagyu filet, foie gras, shaved truffle and Madeira sauce) paired with Cliff Lede Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, and, for a sweet ending, flourless chocolate cake and red berry coulis paired with Cliff Lede High Fidelity 2018. Tickets are $225 per person. Reservations can be made at Resy.

Sophia Steak is at 146 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette, (847) 728-8220, sophiasteak.com/.

Wednesday, April 6, is the date to check out Old Town Pour House's new menu featuring the BBQ chicken flatbread (house-smoked barbecue chicken, mozzarella, Gouda, red onion and housemade barbecue sauce) for $13.50; crab fondue (jumbo lump crab meat, Humboldt Fog goat cheese, parmesan cheese, garlic herb butter and a toasted baguette) for $16; Impossible meatball sandwich (Impossible meatballs, tomato sauce, smoked provolone and housemade giardiniera on a ciabatta roll) for $15; and steak salad (grilled top sirloin steak, baby greens, red onion, Roma tomatoes, grilled marinated broccolini, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles, avocado and red wine vinaigrette) for $16. Wash it down with a Spicy Margarita (Don Julio Blanco, Cointreau, fresh lime juice, chile simple syrup and árbol chile) or a Mezcal Margarita (Los Vecinos Espadin Mezcal, fresh lime juice, lychee syrup and orange flower water). Or consider the new nonalcoholic drinks: Strawberry Margarita (strawberries, fresh lime juice, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup and a splash of lemon-lime soda), Mango Cucumber Mule (cucumber, honey syrup, mango syrup, fresh lime juice and ginger beer) and the Paloma (fresh lime juice, fresh grapefruit juice, honey syrup, sea salt and soda water).

Old Town Pour House is at 1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (630) 448-6020, and 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 601-1440, oldtownpourhouse.com/.

