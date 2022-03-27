Good News Sunday: Elgin Area Men's Shed helps retirees connect, give back to the community

Elgin Area Men's Shed members Harold Burt, left, and Gary Anliker burst out in laughter when they realize fellow club member Pat Huckeby was trying to drill a hole without a battery in the drill as they build squirrel picnic tables. The group is a nonprofit organization where older men -- and women -- can get together and socialize while doing projects that benefit the community. Rick West | Staff Photographer

This is Good News Sunday, a compilation of some of the more upbeat and inspiring stories published recently by the Daily Herald:

The Elgin Area Men's Shed is a place where older men -- and women -- can get together and socialize while also doing projects that benefit the community.

"Everybody needs a place," member Gary Anliker said. "When men retire, they lose a lot of their circle of friends. Our wives are some of the best promoters of the Men's Shed, wanting to get their retired husbands out of the house."

The Elgin chapter was formed three years ago and is based on an international movement that was started in Australia. The ultimate goal is to help men connect with each other and build friendships, which in turn helps their overall health and well-being.

The group, primarily made up of men over 50 who want to do hands-on volunteer projects, has gone from meeting in the basement of a local business to having a workspace of their own in Elgin.

Recent projects include repair work on the homes of some elderly residents in the area; building planters, a tool shed and compost bins for a community garden; and repairing and donating bicycles.

Former Lake County leader receives kidney donation

Former Lake County leader Bonnie Thomson Carter, 66, with Rob Kesler, 33, of Kirkland. Kesler recently donated a kidney to Carter. - Courtesy of Bonnie's Gift for Life

After more than a year of searching and a record number of potential donors, longtime Lake County leader and public servant Bonnie Thomson Carter has received a new kidney, she announced Wednesday.

At least 64 people volunteered to donate one of their kidneys to Carter, 66, after learning of her plight. In the end, Rob Kesler, a 33-year-old father of two from Kirkland, donated a kidney to the former Lake County Board member from Ingleside.

The kidney transplant surgery performed on Friday, March 11, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago was deemed a success.

Like so many of the people who volunteered to donate a kidney to Carter, Kesler was a stranger to her before seeing a sign for her "Bonnie's Gift of Life" campaign in Spring Grove on Aug. 17, 2021. The sign was one of 250 put up by Carter's friends and family over the last year.

Carter said she is so grateful Kesler came into her life, and said now considers him part of her extended family.

"He is so kind, he has a wonderful sense of humor, and he is armored with a devotion to help others," Carter said. "I'm so blessed he came into my life."

Naperville high schooler becomes a Pixar star in 'Turning Red' on Disney+

Ava Morse of Naperville voices the character of Miriam, second from left, in the film "Turning Red." - Disney+ via Associated Press

Ava Morse began building her resume as a 5-year-old.

It started with theater performances and roles as an extra and continued through her love of singing and dancing. Before long, her reputation as a young talent helped her land bigger roles on television and in movies.

Now, at 16, her resume continues to grow.

The Naperville high-schooler has added voice-over work to her credits. She earned a coveted spot as the voice of Miriam in Pixar's latest movie, "Turning Red," chosen from among thousands of auditions.

"It wasn't all for nothing, you know?" Morse said with a laugh. "It's crazy to be able to say I'm not only a part of Pixar, but a part of this movie in general because it is so great."

The coming-of-age animated film is set in Canada in 2002 and features the main role of 13-year-old Mei Lee, who transforms into a giant red bear when she becomes overly emotional. Miriam is one of Mei's best friends.

Schaumburg-Hoffman Rotary gala raises more than $150,000

The Rotary Club of Schaumburg/Hoffman Estates raised more than $150,000 at its gala earlier this month for the local programs it supports.

Guests walked the red carpet while raising much-needed funds for the most vulnerable in the Schaumburg and Hoffman Estates communities.

The March 12 fundraiser was attended by 250 guests, who bought tickets to win $10,000 or four other money prizes, bid on auction items, dance to the upbeat sounds of Yazz Jazz, and learn about the powerful impact they and fellow Rotarians have brought for more than 50 years.

The event was hosted by NBC news anchor Natalie Martinez. Harper College President Avis Proctor served as honorary chair.

This service club continues to provide aid to those suffering most from the COVID-19 pandemic by providing hard-to-get personal protection equipment to front-line workers; feeding many hundreds of students, seniors, veterans and front-line workers; assisting the hardest hit with economic aid; and awarding more than $100,000 in academic and vocational scholarships.

To learn more about the Rotary Club of Schaumburg-Hoffman Estates, visit scherotary.org.

