Good News Sunday: Black leaders club displays inspirational artwork at Palatine High School

Palatine High School junior Simi Afonrinwo filled her silhouette with phrases that reflect her identity, such as African, sister, and over-thinker. The artwork of some students in Palatine High School's ABL Club (Advancement of Black Leaders) is on display in the hallway for Black History Month. Courtesy of District 211

This is Good News Sunday, a compilation of some of the more upbeat and inspiring stories published recently by the Daily Herald:

The hallways of Palatine High School transformed into something of an art gallery this month, thanks to the work of a unique club. Up and down the first and second floor corridors can be seen life-size silhouettes created by students themselves.

There are 40 silhouettes in all, each one filled with phrases that describe the student's identity and power. They also include a QR code that allows the viewer to learn more about the artist.

Over the last two weeks, tour guides have taken groups of students down the hallway, describing the silhouettes and their role in carrying out the theme "See My Power."

The public art display is the work of members in the ABL Club, or Advancement of Black Leaders, in celebration of Black History Month. The club formed two years ago, but up until this year their efforts to share their stories have taken place over Zoom.

Already, administrators say, this year's powerful display, or "art happening," has caused a lot of interest -- and conversation.

"If we want to create an inclusive environment, we have to create a space where conversations can take place -- about who we are individually and collectively," says Michael Smith, an assistant principal at Palatine.

For the full story, click here.

Warrenville business owners launch charity to donate roses to nurses, first responders

Kathy and Sid Fey created the LoveIsARose charity, which has given roses to nurses, health care workers, nursing home residents, first responders, teachers, grocery store workers and others whose jobs require them to care about the well-being of others. - Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Love always is in the air around Valentine's Day. But Sid and Kathy Fey, owners of a Warrenville business that turns real roses into works of art, have noticed another emotion vying for attention these days -- anger.

Anger is ubiquitous on social media, but we also witness it firsthand in everyday interactions on the roadways, in stores and restaurants, on airplanes, and even in schools, libraries and hospitals.

In an effort to promote healing and kindness, the Feys founded LoveIsARose.org, a nonprofit charity that has given away individual packages of fresh roses to about 20,000 nurses, other health care workers, nursing home residents, first responders, teachers, grocery store workers and others whose jobs require them to care about the well-being of others.

They've donated roses individually boxed to Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield, Friendship Village of Schaumburg, Forest Glen senior community in Carol Stream, Leyden Family Services in Forest Park, Amita Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, postal employees in Warrenville, and grocery workers in Wheaton.

Each rose includes a card that begins, "We love you for who you are and who you have been." The message thanks them "for all the wonderful things you have given to others" and urges them to continue being kind and spreading love.

"They were kind of gobsmacked by the kindness," Sid says of the first group of nurses to receive the roses.

For the full story, click here.

Nine suburban teachers named as finalists for Golden Apple award

Otto Corzo, a foreign language teacher at McHenry Community High School, is one of the finalists for the 2022 Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching.

Nine suburban high school teachers have been chosen as finalists for a prestigious education award.

Classroom leaders from Cook, DuPage, Lake and McHenry counties are among the 30 finalists for the 2022 Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching. The Chicago-based Golden Apple Foundation on Tuesday announced the list of teachers up for the award, taking special note of their resilience two years into the pandemic.

"Part of what stood out with these 30 finalists was their ability to persevere through all of this while keeping students engaged, while advancing student learning in a high school setting," said Golden Apple President Alan Mather, a former English teacher.

The foundation received more than 400 nominations for the honor.

The list of finalists includes not one, but two educators from Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211: Mary Lopez, a U.S. history teacher at Schaumburg High School, and Kerri Largo, a business education teacher at Hoffman Estates High School.

For the full story, click here.

