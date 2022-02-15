Dining bites: JoJo's ShakeBAR opens Tuesday in downtown Naperville

Sweet!

The wait is finally over: JoJo's ShakeBAR is officially opening Tuesday, Feb. 15, in downtown Naperville. If the photos of the colorful, gargantuan shakes and cocktails are any indication, diners are in for a treat. Inspired by diners of the 1980s and '90s, JoJo's offers snacks (Buffalo wings, onion ring tower, JoJo's fries), soups, sandwiches (Reuben, The Clevelander, honey fried chicken, loaded grilled cheese), sides, salads, supper (baked mac 'n' cheese, Momma's lasagna, Pop's pot pie), basic shakes, floats, milk bars, a milk and cookie flight, specialty hot chocolate, cocktails (Cotton Candy Martini, Ferris Mule...R, Pretty in Pink, Blueberry Gin & Juice) and more. Oh, and not to mention the main attraction -- the $14 Biggie Shakes, featuring the Wonder Years (blueberry shake, candy marshmallow, gummy candy ribbon and cotton candy), Girl Scout (Andes mint chocolate shake, toasted marshmallow, chocolate pretzel, chocolate s'more and double chocolate cookie) and the Rocky IV (banana Reese's Pieces shake, toffee marshmallow, white chocolate boxing glove and a peanut butter cookie), to name a few. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Make reservations on OpenTable or try walk-in.

JoJo's Shake Bar is at 5 Jackson Ave., Naperville, (331) 204-6665, jojosshakebar.com/downtownnaperville.

JoJo's ShakeBAR, which opens Tuesday, Feb. 15, in Naperville, serves a variety of shakes, cocktails, diner fare and more. - Courtesy of Neil Burger Photography

To help get you through the winter doldrums, Pennyville Station in Park Ridge is offering new Happy Hour and daily drink specials. Stop in from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday for $8 apps, including two short rib sliders, two pulled chicken tacos, two meatball sliders, baked goat cheese and pot stickers. Expect drink specials such as Monday: $9 Old Fashioned and $25 glass of Caymus; Tuesday: half-price bottles of wine; Wednesday: $8 margaritas and hot pepper palomas; Thursday: $15 glass of Prisoner and $7 Tito's You Call It; Friday: $10 espresso martini (Rise & Grind); Saturday: $40 bottle of Justin Cab; and Sunday: $25 bottle of red or white house wine.

One more thing: Taco Melly (Pennyville Station's sister restaurant) has gone completely virtual, meaning that diners can now get tacos, burritos, bowls, palomas, margaritas and more for carryout from Pennyville's Bar Car and for delivery from Toast, GrubHub, DoorDash and Uber Eats from 4-9 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.

Pennyville Station is at 112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/. To order Taco Melly, call (847) 720-4288 or see tacomelly.com/.

Color It Red dinner

Register now for CityGate Grille's first spirits dinner of the new year, the four-course Color It Red cabernet dinner, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24. Start with a glass of 2018 Januik (Columbia Valley) before sipping on a glass of 2019 Pine Ridge (Napa Valley) paired with an app of thinly sliced Jamon Iberico and a selection of cheeses and dried fruit. Then move on to the first entree of pan-seared duck and potato gnocchi paired with 2016 Robert Craig (Howell Mountain). Dig in to the second entree of slow-roasted American Kobe rib-eye, sweet potato puree and chocolate cabernet sauce paired with 2018 Doubleback (Walla Walla). And finish with plum custard and plum vanilla bean mousse paired with 2020 Austin Hope (Paso Robles). Tickets are $120 each; an online deposit of $60 is required to reserve a spot.

CityGate Grille is at 2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/event.

Best of Oregon Wine Dinner

Wildfire is kicking off its 2022 wine dinner series with the five-course Best of Oregon Wine Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, in Lincolnshire and 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, in Oak Brook. Throughout the dinners, a rep from Jackson Family Wines will be discussing the pairings. For the meal, start with the citrus cured salmon salad paired with WillaKenzie Estate Rosé, Willamette Valley '18, and then nosh on roasted duck breast à l'orange with Siduri Chardonnay, Willamette Valley '19. Next up is the main course of short rib ragu paired with Penner Ash Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley '19. Then nibble on artisan cheeses paired with Siduri Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley '19, before ending with a tangerine Bavarian paired with Gran Moraine "Yamhill Carlton" Brut Rosé, Willamette Valley NV. Reservations are required for the $110 dinner.

Wildfire is at 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900, and 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000, wildfirerestaurant.com/.

• Events are subject to change. Call ahead or check the website for updates. Send restaurant news and events to clinden@dailyherald.com.