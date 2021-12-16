Morton Arboretum extends 'Illumination' to Jan. 8

"Golden Glade" is a field of lights at the Morton Arboretum "Illumination" holiday display in Lisle. John Starks | Staff Photographer

"Treemagination" casts projections on large pine trees at the Morton Arboretum "Illumination" holiday display in Lisle. John Starks | Staff Photographer

The Morton Arboretum's holiday light show is getting an encore.

The Lisle tree museum was previously scheduled to unplug "Illumination" after its final night Jan 2. But seeing high demand for tickets, the arboretum is extending the spectacle for three additional evenings on Jan. 6-8.

Approaching its 10th year, "Illumination" animates a barren winter landscape with LED projections, special effects and music. As designer John Featherstone says of his work, it's not so much a Christmas show, limited by a red-and-green palette, as a winter lights display "curated by nature."

Wind speed and wind direction, for instance, influence how lights flicker across Meadow Lake.

"If it's a beautiful, still, calm evening, then it's very slow and kinetic," Featherstone said ahead of the opening. "If it's a very dynamic and blustery evening, the display of Meadow Lake is more active."

A drive-through display in 2020, the tradition returned to its usual format as a milelong trek on foot through trees awash in calming colors.

"Illumination continues to be very popular and is receiving outstanding feedback from those who visit," Arboretum Vice President Preston Bautista said in a statement Thursday. "With most dates currently sold out, we'd like to give as many people as possible the opportunity to experience this refreshed version of Illumination."

Once a novelty, "Illumination" drew 88,000 visitors in its first year in 2013. It's been growing in popularity ever since. Nearly 200,000 visitors viewed the display during the 2019 season.

Last year, attendance totaled 311,288 for the drive-through experience.

The arboretum will open the additional evenings at 4:30 p.m., with last ticket times at 8:30 p.m.

The arboretum recommends purchasing tickets online in advance at mortonarb.org. Tickets are $8-$24 per person. Admission is free for children under age 2.