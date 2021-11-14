Good News Sunday: Aurora man who rescued driver stuck on tracks named Citizen of Year

Lewis Medina of Aurora received the Roscoe Ebey Citizen of the Year award at Tuesday's Kane County Board meeting. Medina pull a man from a vehicle that was stuck on train tracks in Aurora seconds before the vehicle was hit by a train. Rick West | Staff Photographer

This is Good News Sunday, a compilation of some of the more upbeat and inspiring stories published recently by the Daily Herald:

Lewis Medina, who pulled an unresponsive driver out of his vehicle stuck on train tracks in Aurora just seconds before it was hit by a train, was recently awarded the 2021 Roscoe Ebey Citizen of the Year award by Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain.

"It is critical that we take time to recognize those citizens who go above and beyond in our community,"

At about 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9, Medina was driving from his home in Aurora when he saw a vehicle stuck with its tires spinning on the train tracks at Barnes Road in Sugar Grove Township, Hain said.

Medina checked on the driver, who was unresponsive due to a medical emergency. As Medina called 911 and struggled to free the 72-year-old Aurora man, he saw the lights of an oncoming train.

Medina, 60, pulled the man from the vehicle, who fell "like an anchor" straight down onto the tracks. He said he was able to grab the man by his arm and pants and fling him off the tracks, but they were still too close. He rolled him down the hill seconds before the train hit.

"I was at the right place at the right time, and I'm thankful for that," Medina said.

Quest Academy student publishes book started in fifth grade writing program

Although Shivani Ganeshan of Arlington Heights is only in seventh grade, she not only has her first fantasy novel published, but classmates are asking her for a sequel.

She's something of a celebrity and role model to her classmates at Quest Academy in Palatine, having been interviewed last summer on Fox 32. Now she is seeing her book available online through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Target, as well as on the shelves of the Arlington Heights Memorial Library.

Quest Academy teacher Darrell Maskell, left, and seventh-grade student Shivani Ganeshan look over her book "The Sign in the Smoke" at the Palatine school. Ganeshan wrote the book while she was a fifth-grader in Maskell's class. - Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

"I love to read, and fantasies are definitely my favorite," Shivani says. "So, I was so excited to hear we'd be writing fantasy stories in fifth grade."

Her book is called "The Sign in the Smoke," and it follows four best friends, or the PowerSurge as they call themselves. These fifth graders accidentally discover their science teacher's sinister plot to destroy their world, and they must find a way to stop her.

Shivani's book came out of an assignment from her fifth grade teacher, Darrell Maskell, who has made it his mission to encourage writing among his students. During the course of the unit, their stories are reviewed and edited at least 20 times after getting feedback from their peers and Maskell.

Harvest Week Drive supports holiday needs for West Suburban Community Pantry

Harvest Week will be celebrated throughout Woodridge, Lisle, Aurora and Naperville through Nov. 18 to collect new unwrapped toys, children's books and holiday foods for neighbors in need who are supported by West Suburban Community Pantry.

Feeding families for the holidays is the goal of West Suburban Community Pantry's annual Harverst Week collection. - Courtesy of West Suburban Community Pantry

The pantry serves more than 500 families each week from DuPage County, including Naperville, Lisle and Woodridge, as well as the Bolingbrook and Romeoville communities.

"The need is especially critical during the holidays and bringing joy to struggling families is rewarding to donors and families alike," says Development Director Lisa Spaeth. "We count on the generosity of our community to help local children and families share in the security of knowing they have a meal to share and can enjoy warmth and peace of the holiday season. We are so grateful for your support."

In addition to new unwrapped toys and books for ages 0-12, items needed include: baby diapers and wipes; canned vegetables; boxed potatoes and stuffing mix; canned gravy and cranberry sauce; pumpkin pie or other dessert mixes; or other holiday foods.

