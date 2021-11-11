Santa arrives at Woodfield Mall to start holidays
Santa Claus made his long-awaited return to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg Thursday evening.
The traditional parade around the mall kicked off the start of the Simon Santa Photo Experience that will continue there through Christmas Eve.
Reservations are encouraged and can be made by visiting santaholidayphoto.splashthat.com.
Families may choose to sit with Santa or maintain social distance. Santa's helpers will wear masks throughout the duration of each visit.
The Santa Photo Experience will be open daily. Set hours vary and can be found by visiting simon.com/mall/woodfield-mall/stores/santa-photo-experience.
Woodfield Mall will also host events with Santa this season.
Pet Photos are available at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 28.
Caring Santa will be available from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, and Sunday, Dec. 12. Reservations are required at caringsantaisonhisway.splashthat.com.