Santa arrives at Woodfield Mall to start holidays

Thursday's Santa parade passes Sears, which will close for good on Nov. 14 at Woodfield Mall. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Woodfiell Mall patrons watch the Santa parade, led by Conant High School's marching band, on Thursday in Schaumburg. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

The Conant High School marching band leads the way as Santa arrives at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Santa parades through Woodfield Mall on Thursday in Schaumburg. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comJadielyn Pracht, 4, of Roselle stands eye to eye with Santa on Thursday at Woodfield Mall, telling him that she wants a Disney ILY 4ever Doll for Christmas.

Santa Claus made his long-awaited return to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg Thursday evening.

The traditional parade around the mall kicked off the start of the Simon Santa Photo Experience that will continue there through Christmas Eve.

Reservations are encouraged and can be made by visiting santaholidayphoto.splashthat.com.

Families may choose to sit with Santa or maintain social distance. Santa's helpers will wear masks throughout the duration of each visit.

The Santa Photo Experience will be open daily. Set hours vary and can be found by visiting simon.com/mall/woodfield-mall/stores/santa-photo-experience.

Woodfield Mall will also host events with Santa this season.

Pet Photos are available at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 28.

Caring Santa will be available from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, and Sunday, Dec. 12. Reservations are required at caringsantaisonhisway.splashthat.com.