'Let It Shine' holiday light show coming to Schaumburg

The 'Let It Shine' drive-through holiday light show will operate during the evening hours of Nov. 12 to Jan. 9 in the parking lot of Wintrust Field, 1999 S. Springinsguth Road in Schaumburg, with a special preview for veterans on Nov. 11. Courtesy of Let It Shine

The "Let It Shine" drive-through light show makes its debut in the parking lot of Wintrust Field in Schaumburg this week.

The holiday-themed experience incorporates more than a million LED lights arranged in a combination of tunnels and archways, all synchronized to music that can be heard by tuning the car radio.

An exclusive preview night for veterans and military families will take place on Thursday, Nov. 11. The dedicated evening celebrates the men and women who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces in honor of Veterans Day.

There is no cost to attend but advance registration is required and admits one vehicle per ticket. Military and veteran designation will be checked upon entry. Tickets can be reserved at shinelightshow.com/eventbrite_event/schaumburg-november-11-2021.

The show opens to the public on Friday, Nov. 12 and runs through Jan. 9. Tickets are on sale now and only sold online at shinelightshow.com.