Gourd riddance: Knights carry out king of all pumpkin smashes at Medieval Times
Updated 11/5/2021 12:55 PM
A small group of hearty and honorable men gathered late Friday morning to smash things for a good cause.
Knights from Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament -- wielding swords, flails, axes and other 14th century weaponry -- ransacked their way through piles of donated pumpkins outside the Schaumburg castle.
Beyond the pure exhilaration of messy mayhem, the seasonal combat exercises serves a higher purpose: Every past-its-peak pumpkin donated by Medieval Times fans translated into a free Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament ticket for Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago.
The yearly event did not take place last year because of the pandemic.
National Pumpkin Destruction Day is historically celebrated on the first Saturday following Halloween.
