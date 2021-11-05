 

Gourd riddance: Knights carry out king of all pumpkin smashes at Medieval Times

  • Sir Cyrus smashes a pumpkin with a mace Friday as he and fellow knights at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament in Schaumburg obliterated donated pumpkins. Every pumpkin donated to the event resulted in a free ticket to a show for Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago.

    Sir Cyrus smashes a pumpkin with a mace Friday as he and fellow knights at Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament in Schaumburg obliterated donated pumpkins. Every pumpkin donated to the event resulted in a free ticket to a show for Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Sir Corey smashes a pumpkin with a mace Friday as he is surrounded by fellow Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament knights who also destroyed donated pumpkins outside the Schaumburg castle. Every pumpkin donated to the event resulted in a free ticket to a show for Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago.

    Sir Corey smashes a pumpkin with a mace Friday as he is surrounded by fellow Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament knights who also destroyed donated pumpkins outside the Schaumburg castle. Every pumpkin donated to the event resulted in a free ticket to a show for Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Sir Corey spikes a pumpkin as Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament knights smash donated pumpkins Friday in Schaumburg.

    Sir Corey spikes a pumpkin as Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament knights smash donated pumpkins Friday in Schaumburg. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Sir David blasts a pumpkin with a mace Friday while surrounded by fellow Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament knights outside the Schaumburg castle.

    Sir David blasts a pumpkin with a mace Friday while surrounded by fellow Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament knights outside the Schaumburg castle. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Brian Hill
 
 
Updated 11/5/2021 12:55 PM

A small group of hearty and honorable men gathered late Friday morning to smash things for a good cause.

Knights from Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament -- wielding swords, flails, axes and other 14th century weaponry -- ransacked their way through piles of donated pumpkins outside the Schaumburg castle.

 

Beyond the pure exhilaration of messy mayhem, the seasonal combat exercises serves a higher purpose: Every past-its-peak pumpkin donated by Medieval Times fans translated into a free Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament ticket for Boys & Girls Clubs of Chicago.

The yearly event did not take place last year because of the pandemic.

National Pumpkin Destruction Day is historically celebrated on the first Saturday following Halloween.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 