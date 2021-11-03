Naperville attorney to appear on "Wheel of Fortune" Thursday night

Naperville resident Divya Mehta will appear on Thursday's episode of "Wheel of Fortune." Courtesy of Califon Productions

Naperville resident Divya Mehta will be a contestant on "Wheel of Fortune" Thursday night.

A married mother of two, Mehta, who was born in Chicago and raised in Woodridge, works as an attorney. In her contestant video application, she described herself as a lifelong watcher of "Wheel of Fortune" and said one of her best childhood memories was when she attended a show taping, according to a news release.

"During a commercial break, Pat Sajak came up to the audience and asked if anyone wanted to tell a joke," Mehta said in her video application. "I did and got a Wheel of Fortune hat."

After her application, she completed a virtual audition to be selected for the show, the news release said.

Mehta said her strategy for the show will be to solve the puzzle when she knows it and buy vowels, the news release said.

Mehta is appearing on the show during the show's "Disney's Ultimate Princess Celebration," which offers Disney vacations among the prizes.

Mehta's episode will air at 6:30 p.m. Thursday on ABC 7.