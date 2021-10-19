Dining bites: New fall flavors at Tacos G, Rainbow Cone, Pinstripes

Sip on the new Spicy Avocado and Cilantro Margarita at Tacos Guanajuato in Kildeer. Courtesy of Kurman Communications

Autumn additions

Tacos Guanajuato: Craving something spicy? Tacos Guanajuato (aka Tacos G) recently added six flavors for fall. New to the menu are the pozole Verde bowl (traditional Mexican pork soup) for $12.95; sweet corn tamales topped with salsa verde for $12; crispy pork belly taco garnished with guacamole, cilantro, green apple, pomegranate, queso fresco and crispy pork rinds for $6; Spicy Avocado and Cilantro Margarita for $13; pollo with mole poblano with rice, sesame seeds and pickled onions for $19; and chicken or pork tamales topped with guajillo sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso, avocado and crema for $12. Tacos Guanajuato is at 20771 N. Rand Road, Kildeer, (847) 847-1056, tacosg.com/.

The crispy pork belly joins new menu offerings for fall at Tacos Guanajuato in Kildeer. - Courtesy of Kurman Communications

Rainbow Cone: Perfect for fall, Rainbow Cone just introduced pumpkin-flavored ice cream and shakes to its lineup. Also new to its year-round flavors are birthday cake, salted caramel pretzel and blueberry pie. Rainbow Cone is at 498 E. Roosevelt Road, Lombard, (630) 792-1134; 7417 S. Cass Ave., Darien, (630) 963-2333; Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago, (773) 238-9833; and 9233 S. Western Ave., Chicago, (773) 238-9833; rainbowcone.com/.

Rainbow Cone recently added pumpkin-flavored ice cream and shakes to its menu. - Courtesy of Rainbow Cone

Houlihan's: This autumn, why not try Houlihan's new tiki drinks, including the Bite The Bulleit Punch (Bulleit Bourbon, Disaronno, fresh pineapple-orange-grapefruit juices, lime juice and guava simple syrup) for $10.50 or the And That's The Teaki (Ketel One Vodka, black tea, gingerbread simple syrup, ginger beer, fresh lemon and lime juices, mango simple syrup and bitters) for $9.50. And there are new fall cocktails to sip, too, such as the Autumn Apple Sangria (Crown Royal Regal Apple, Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, housemade sour, simple syrup and fresh apple with a choice of white or red wine) for $9.50 or the #SOBASIC Martini (Absolut Vanilia Vodka, RumChata, half and half and pumpkin puree) for $9.25. Houlihan's is at 2860 Showplace Drive, Naperville, (630) 536-0022, houlihans.com/LTO/Fall-Super-Special.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie and Lil' Pumpkin Chai cocktail are back on the menu at Pinstripes. - Courtesy of Pinstripes

Pinstripes: Pumpkin is the flavor of the day as the bistro, bowling and bocce venues bring back pumpkin cheesecake pie and Lil' Pumpkin Chai cocktail. The pie features a base of brown butter sage graham cracker crust topped with pumpkin cheesecake, caramelized pecans, caramel sauce and whipped cream for $7 a slice. The Lil' Pumpkin Chai, made with seasonal spices, is $12. Both are available through Nov. 30. Locations are at 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300; pinstripes.com/.

Beat the Brewer

Here's one way to celebrate Hump Day: Join the Beat the Brewer event starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at WhirlyBall in Naperville. For the first half-hour, try samples of Revolution Brewing's Hazy-Hero, Freedom of Speech and a Deep Wood Series specialty beer and meet with brewery reps before playing free WhirlyBall from 7-9 p.m. Play against the brewers for a chance to win Revolution Brewing swag. Plus, there will be giveaways and a raffle prize, including a $100 WhirlyBall gift card. Make reservations at eventbrite.com/.

WhirlyBall is at 3103 Odyssey Court, Naperville, (630) 932-4800, whirlyball.com/naperville.

Join the Beat the Brewer event starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at WhirlyBall in Naperville. - Courtesy of WhirlyBall

Calling all fans of bourbon: The Chocolate Sanctuary in Gurnee is hosting a Fall Bourbon Chef's Dinner with two seating options -- 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 27-28. The $50 per person meal features cocoa-spiced stew beans paired with Moonshine Linchberg Lemonade, chicken and dumplings paired with Bourbon Apple Smash, bourbon-glazed pork chop paired with Bourbon Hibiscus Refresher, and Old Fashioned Profiteroles paired with Cafe Richard Coffee. Reservations are required.

At 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, The Chocolate Sanctuary is hosting a preconcert surf and turf dinner featuring a special "larks and waltzes" dessert ahead of the Lake County Symphony Orchestra's Chamber Music Series "Larks and Waltzes" concert at 7:30 p.m. at Gurnee Community Church. Reservations are required for the dinner, which costs $35. Concert tickets, which are $20 for those 13 and older and free for kids 12 and younger, are available at lakecountysymphonyorchestra.com/.

The Chocolate Sanctuary is at 5101 Washington St., Gurnee, (224) 944-0808, thechocolatesanctuary.com/.

Thorn Restaurant's four-course Prisoner Wine Dinner includes a pairing of Korean-fried smoked pork belly with Saldo Zinfandel. - Courtesy of Thorn Restaurant

Kick off Halloween weekend at Thorn Restaurant's four-course Prisoner Wine Dinner, which begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29. During the two-hour event, WSET III certified sommelier John Samaritano will guide diners through the wine pairings, which are complemented by dishes from Executive Chef Nicholas Malloy. The meal starts with Organic prosecco before moving on to Korean-fried smoked pork belly paired with Saldo Zinfandel. Next up is seared scallop, butternut squash risotto, Brussels sprouts, parsnip, prosciutto chip, almond and arugula salad paired with Unshackled Rose. The main course features braised Denver ribs, pinot polenta, crispy broccolini, mint confit shallots and a beurre rouge sauce paired with Eternally Silenced Pinot Noir. End with dessert of red wine chocolate Tres Leches paired with Prisoner Red Blend. The event is $110; reservations are required.

The Rose Hotel Chicago O'Hare is at 5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, thornrestaurant.com/specials-and-events/prisoner-wine-dinner.

• Events are subject to change. Send restaurant news to clinden@dailyherald.com.