Bloomingdale's Old Town Brew Fest returns on Saturday

Old Town Brew Fest will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Courtesy of village of Bloomingdale

Bloomingdale residents will get their fill of more than 50 types of beer when the village hosts its second annual Old Town Brew Fest on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Returning one year after being canceled because of COVID-19, the beer festival will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. Tickets are $50, and participants must be 21 or older.

Festivalgoers will receive a card with 25 drink slots and a tasting glass with their tickets. The drink slots on the card can be exchanged for a 3 oz. beer sample from one of the vendors. The festival will also feature music from the Black Bolts.

More than 20 craft breweries will be participating in the event, including Pollyanna Brewing Co., Church Street, Wolfden Brewing and TapVille, a Naperville-based taproom. Food will be available from local vendors.

"We're super excited to be a part of the event," vice president of marketing Don DiBrita said. "We started out in the Chicago area, and being involved in something locally is always a plus."

Parking will be available in the Roosters parking lot (behind Wolfden Brewing) and the Old Town parking lot on Third and Schick.

Old Town Brew Fest is a fundraising event for the Bloomingdale Cares Community Fund.

Visit oldtownbrewfest.com for tickets and more information.