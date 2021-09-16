Roselle Sip & Stroll to return Saturday

The Roselle Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Sip & Stroll event this Saturday, one year after missing out due to the pandemic.

The tour through the Main Street Corridor will showcase vendors and local eateries throughout the community. Parking for the event will be at BMO Harris or American Legion Post #1084, with check-ins at Friendly Ford between 1 and 2 p.m. Participants will receive a map and wristband and can go to any of the selected venues of their choosing.

"This is a great way to get people involved in other businesses around the area," Pollyanna Brewing Co. general manager Randy Douglas said. "If you haven't been through downtown Roselle before, this is a great way to see it."

Although the event is open to the public, participants can pay $40 in advance, or $50 the day of the event, to sample some of the food and beverages from the venues. These include Bulldog Ale House, Dini's Ice Cream Shoppe, Italian Pizza Kitchen, Juice & Berry, Lynfred Winery and the Pollyanna Brewing Co.

"We are looking forward to enjoying the cooler days of fall, and no better way than at the annual Sip and Stroll," Mayor David Pileski said.

The event will end at Friendly Ford at 5 p.m., with gift bags for all attendees. Patrons must be 21 to participate.