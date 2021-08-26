 

Tickets for 'The Office Experience' in Chicago will go on sale Friday

"The Office Experience" is setting up shop in Chicago.

The 17-room interactive exhibit features props and costumes from the celebrated NBC-TV sitcom "The Office." Fans can also walk through set recreations of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company offices located within the Scranton Business Park.

 

"The Office Experience" opens to the public Saturday, Oct. 15, at The Shops at North Bridge at 540 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago. The Magnificent Mile venue previously hosted the "Friends Experience."

This official presentation inspired by "The Office" is produced by Superfly X and Universal Live Entertainment. Greg Daniels, the creator of the U.S. version of "The Office," serves as an official consultant.

Timed ticket entries begin at $37.50, though there is also to be a warehouse area featuring "The Office" branded merchandise on sale for ticket holders and the general public. "The Office Experience" is tentatively scheduled to run through Saturday, Jan. 22.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 27, though members of the streaming service Peacock Premium have early access to tickets now.

For more information, visit theofficeexperience.com.

