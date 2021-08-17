56 Music Fix fest takes over Mount Prospect businesses this weekend

This weekend, music fans can celebrate more than 60 acts at Mount Prospect businesses as the 56 Music Fix peppers performances throughout the community.

"I feel this year especially, everybody is aching for live music being back," said Kelley McCarron, one of the fest's founders and organizers. "Everyone was just so happy to do this and to play."

The three-day music festival, was launched in 2018 by a group of like-minded musicians and artist friends, including McCarron, who noted many of them were playing locally across a given week and wondered why they didn't have a music festival. The bar owner at Mrs. P and Me agreed, and plans started rolling.

"We decided to have an Austin City Limits vibe to it so it's in different venues rather than just one stage," McCarron said. "And that way it helps our local businesses, too."

As with every year, festival performances are spread throughout the village at venues, including Mrs. P and Me, Emerson's Ale House, the Moose Lodge, Station 34, the Cruise Night car show, Amethyst Skye Salon and various Mount Prospect Park District locations, among others. And to alleviate public health concerns, most venues will have outdoor spaces set up.

As for the lineup, more than 60 local and regional musical acts from across the spectrum of styles will converge in the village -- up-and-coming and more established acts specializing in originals and covers from a deep mix of genres.

The performances, which are free, are staggered throughout each day of the fest, so fans can jump from venue to venue or plant themselves in one place to enjoy the day's offerings.

The 56 Artisan Fix, a juried art fair added during the Fix's second year, returns from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, where guests can do a little shopping and get a little inspiration at the Lions Park Band Shell, 411 S. Maple St.

And for art and music fans, the Fix is expanding with a pre-party this year for the Concert Poster Fix, 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the Knee Law Firm, 103 W. Prospect Ave. Area concert poster artists will show off their curated favorites for display and purchase, along with screenprinted works from Steve Walters of Screwball Press and Jay Ryan of The Bird Machine. At the event, which will feature a DJ, food and drinks, Fix designer Joey Lala will unveil his collectible poster for this year's festival along with merchandise for purchase.

Events are slated for 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20; noon to 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22. See 56musicfix.org for the lineup of venues and schedules.