Where to wander at massive sunflower fields and their fests in the suburbs

Visitors to Kuipers Family Farm in Maple Park can check out more than five acres of sunflower fields starting at the end of August. Courtesy of Kuipers Family Farm

Lose yourself in the transformative beauty of fields of sunflowers, some posing the challenge of a maze, others home to trails traversing a magical landscape. They are sprouting at locations across the region, with many of the destinations offering farm-fresh wares and additional attractions.

Von Bergen's Country Market

Where: 9805 Route 173, Hebron; www.vonbergens.com/sunflower-festival, www.facebook.com/pg/VonBergens, (815) 648-2332.

When: Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday to Sunday, weather permitting; now through mid-September

Prices: $8 for adults Monday through Thursday, $6 for children 3 to 12, free for younger kids; $12 for adults and $10 for children Friday to Sunday

Promising 30 acres of sunshine at its Sunflower Festival, Von Bergen's Country Market planted the flowers in succession, hoping to get a seamless season with at least one maze open at all times. Ticket sales to the Sunflower Festival will end one hour prior to closing. A tractor tram offers rides to the mazes, and the country market sells farm-fresh vegetables, fruit and local artisan products.

Richardson Adventure Farm

Where: 909 English Prairie Road, Spring Grove; richardsonadventurefarm.com/SunflowerFestival/Home, www.facebook.com/richardsonfarmexperience, (815) 675-9729

When: Full bloom expected later in August; check Facebook for updates. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.

Prices: $12 Wednesday to Friday, $15 weekends, including one bloom; free for ages 3 and younger

New this August will be the Richardson Sunflower Festival, featuring 13 acres of sunflowers planted in a whimsical design with 3.2 miles of trails to stroll. The display provides 25 varieties of blooms in orange, yellow, gold, red and peach, and a pick-your-own area. The event offers food trucks, a gift shop, beer and wine tent, and free use of picnic tables. Activities include free carousel rides, animals in the barn, games, and live music on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome.

M&D Farms and Garden Center

Where: 14946 S. Bell Road, Homer Glen; www.manddfarmandgardencenter.com, (708) 935-1715

When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

Prices: $5, free for children age 3 and younger

Wander through about three acres of sunflowers. There is no picking, but you can purchase sunflowers and other items on site.

Where: 50W379 Route 38, Maple Park; (815) 739-6179, www.facebook.com/wiltsefarm, www.wiltsefarm.com

When: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday

Prices: $2 to view blooms; sunflower picking starts at $5

The sunflower patch offers photo opportunity areas set up to help people capture beautiful images. Picking sunflowers, as well as zinnias and mixed flowers, also is offered. People are encouraged to bring their own buckets and cutters. Check back for latest hours after mid-August.

Kuipers Family Farm

Where: 1N145 Watson Road, Maple Park; www.kuipersfamilyfarm.com/sunflowers, www.facebook.com/kuipersfamilyfarm, (815) 827-5200

When: Aug. 28 to about Sept. 12. Check website for hours.

Prices: $14.99, including one bloom, $2 per extra bloom; free admission for ages 2 and younger

Visitors can enjoy over five acres of diverse sunflower varieties in the fields, with photo opportunities available. The experience goes full bloom on weekends with live music and farm-fresh food options on the orchard lawn. Packages can be combined with apple picking and train rides.