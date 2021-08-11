Want to see Jason Isbell in Schaumburg? Bring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required to attend the Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit concert at Wintrust Field in Schaumburg on Sunday, Aug. 22. Associated Press

The Schaumburg Boomers will honor and enforce Grammy-winning musician Jason Isbell's requirement that fans at his Aug. 22 concert at Wintrust Field show either proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test from the previous 72 hours to get in.

Isbell announced the requirement this week for all the venues on his tour, which led to the cancellation of a Wednesday night show in a suburb of Houston.

Boomers Vice President & General Manager Michael Larson said enforcement of the requirements from Isbell and his band, the 400 Unit, will be handled at the Schaumburg ballpark by ticketing staff from concert promoter Innovation Arts & Entertainment.

The requirement pertains only to the Isbell performance that night, not any Boomers baseball game or other special events scheduled at Wintrust Field, Larson added.

Isbell discussed his decision to require vaccination or negative test results, during an interview Monday on MSNBC.

"I'm all for freedom but I think if you're dead, you don't have any freedoms at all," he said. "So it's probably important to stay alive before you start questioning your liberty."

Isbell also is asking that ticket holders not attend and seek a refund if they've recently been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19 or are exhibiting symptoms of infection within 24 hours prior to the start of the concert.

For those who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster and are unable to meet the requirements for entry, refunds should be requested before 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19.

Wednesday's scheduled concert near Houston was called off after the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands, Texas said it did not have time to meet the requirements.

"We are all on the same page here and we agree with what Jason Isbell would like to implement, but there is a timing issue," Jerry MacDonald, president and CEO of the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, posted on the venue's website. "To implement a major change in policy such as what is requested will take more time than we have."

Isbell disputed those remarks on Twitter, saying the venue was given 12 days to make preparations but "flat-out refused" to attempt to institute the policy.