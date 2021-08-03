Best Bets: Andrew Grams bids farewell to ESO

Great Grams

Maestro Andrew Grams concludes his tenure as Elgin Symphony Orchestra music director with the concert "From Darkness to Light." The orchestra performs Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 and Schumann's Symphony No. 2 today at The Venue at Goebbert's Farm, 42W813 Reinking Road, Pingree Grove. $100 (limited capacity; tickets must be purchased in advance). (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 2 and 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6

Lake County arts

The Adler Arts Center teams up with the Green Oaks, Libertyville, Mundelein and Vernon Hills Chamber of Commerce organizations to present the 40th Annual Festival of the Arts. See lots of visual art along with plenty of family-friendly activities this weekend at Cook Park, 413 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. Free. (847) 367-0707 or adlercenter.org. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8

Mustard mascot

Celebrate the birthday of Squirt, the Chicago Dogs mustard-inspired mascot, on Saturday during the game against the Sioux City Canaries. There will be postgame fireworks, plus a party featuring mascots from several local college and professional sports franchises at Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont. $9-$25; $85-$450 premium seats. (847) 636-5450 or thechicagodogs.com. 7:05 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7

'On the Town' and more

Broadway stars Brian Stokes Mitchell, David Yazbeck and more perform with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for a "Bernstein on Broadway" concert on Saturday at the Ravinia Festival, 418 Sheridan Road, Highland Park. $15-$125 pavilion seating; $10-$15 lawn seating; $10 parking. (847) 266-5100 or ravinia.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7

Diamond theft

Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Jim Henson's "The Great Muppet Caper" when Fathom Events screens the hit 1981 family film on Sunday and Wednesday at select movie theaters. Prices vary by venue, but largely $14. For exact locations, visit fathomevents.com. 3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8; 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11

Treasure trove

Recovered sunken treasure from the SS Central America and the era of the California Gold Rush will be on display at the World's Fair of Money. The American Numismatic Association returns with one of its conventions starting Tuesday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $10; free for kids ages 12 and under. (719) 482-9867 or (847) 692-2220 or money.org/worldsfairofmoney. 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Friday, Aug. 11 to 13; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14

Bullseye

An Archery Open House is planned for Saturday at the Blackwell Forest Preserve, Butterfield Road, Warrenville. Learn about the sport's history, equipment and try your hand at shooting an arrow. Free, but youth under the age of 18 require a guardian to be present. A participation waiver must also be completed to participate. (630) 933-7248 or dupageforest.org. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7