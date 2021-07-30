Taste of Roselle ready for weekend of fun
Updated 7/30/2021 8:43 PM
Bring your appetite to this weekend's Taste of Roselle.
The annual event, hosted by the Roselle Lions Club, kicked off its three-day run Friday on Main Street between Roselle Road and Howard Avenue.
The festival continues from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. It features food vendors, live entertainment, a carnival, a bingo tent, and a craft fair. Admission is free.
Free parking for the Taste of Roselle is available at the Maple Avenue commuter lot. Handicapped parking is available at the Printing Plus parking lot, 201 E. Irving Park Road, on the corner of Irving Park Road and Park Street.
For information, visit roselle.il.us or facebook.com/TasteOfRoselle/.
