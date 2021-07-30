Taste of Roselle ready for weekend of fun

Kat Bueno, 4, Analessia Bueno, 8, and Aubree Cazares, 7, of Roselle had their faces painted Friday at the Taste of Roselle. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

The Taste of Roselle brought out hundreds of people Friday to sample the foods, be thrilled on the carnival rides and just have a good time. Last year's event was canceled because of COVID-19. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Mason Sagi, 20, of Roselle was dunked over and over Friday to raise money for the Roselle Police Explorers at the Taste of Roselle. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

The Taste of Roselle was good to Jack Manno, 2, of Roselle as he scored a giant pretzel and a comfortable spot on dad Mike Manno's shoulders on Friday. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Bring your appetite to this weekend's Taste of Roselle.

The annual event, hosted by the Roselle Lions Club, kicked off its three-day run Friday on Main Street between Roselle Road and Howard Avenue.

The festival continues from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. It features food vendors, live entertainment, a carnival, a bingo tent, and a craft fair. Admission is free.

Free parking for the Taste of Roselle is available at the Maple Avenue commuter lot. Handicapped parking is available at the Printing Plus parking lot, 201 E. Irving Park Road, on the corner of Irving Park Road and Park Street.

For information, visit roselle.il.us or facebook.com/TasteOfRoselle/.