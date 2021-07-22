Former 'American Idol' contestant Adam Curry to perform Sunday at Sunrise Music Studio's 20th anniversary concert

The Sunrise Music Studio 20th anniversary concert will celebrate St. Charles resident Andrew Bordoni's 20 years as a music instructor. The show will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Illinois Aviation Academy, 32W751 Tower Road, West Chicago. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media

In his 20 years as a music instructor, St. Charles resident Andrew Bordoni has helped many musicians reach their potential, including former "American Idol" contestant Adam Curry.

Curry will just be one of the musicians performing Sunday in the Sunrise Music Studio 20th anniversary concert to celebrate Bordoni's 20 years of teaching. The show will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Illinois Aviation Academy, 32W751 Tower Road, West Chicago.

Tickets are $15 and must be purchased in advance. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

Free parking will be available along all of Tower Road and a public parking lot is located near the Illinois Aviation Academy. Those who attend are urged to bring their own lawn chairs, food and drinks. No concessions will be available at the show.

Bordoni moved from Scotland to the United States in 2001, which is when he first started teaching music. He was born in England.

"It's my personal 20th anniversary of teaching and it's my personal 20th anniversary of living in the United States," he said.

Bordoni lived next to Garbage lead singer Shirley Manson when he lived in Scotland. He received his citizenship card earlier this year.

"Whenever she wasn't touring or whatnot, she lived literally two doors down from where I lived in Edinburgh, Scotland," he said. "So I would see her all the time. We would shop in the same shops. She's super nice."

As Bordoni noted, the airplane hanger will have plenty of room for social distancing for those who have COVID-19 concerns.

"Even if we have 500 people in that hanger, there will still be space for everyone," he said. "We're going to open up the main panels, so It's going to be almost like a giant gazebo with a roof. It's going to be well ventilated."

On June 11, Kane County and surrounding counties entered Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois plan. Illinois businesses, restaurants, bars, large-scale events, conventions, amusement parks, zoos and seated spectator events can operate at full capacity and larger outdoor festivals can be held at no patron capacity restrictions.

The purpose of the concert is twofold: to celebrate Bordoni's 20 years of teaching as well have a concert featuring his students. The concert will also feature musicians Bordoni has worked with over the years.

St. Charles East High School student Joey Wilbur is among the other musicians that will perform at the concert. Grace Krohse, an indie folk artist from Batavia who will be heading out to Nashville to study at Belmont University, will also perform. She will be joined by local band Keep The Eleven.

"There's going to be some really cool performances," he said. "I've got a 13-year-old kid playing "Bark at the Moon" by Ozzy Osbourne. I've got a 12-year-old girl who is playing "Dust in the Wind" by Kansas. That's not an easy song to play on acoustic guitar, let alone for a 12-year-old. And she's got it down."

More information about the show is available at eventbrite.com.