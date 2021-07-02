More events added to Schaumburg Boomers' promotions schedule

A couple of additional promotional events have been added to the Schaumburg Boomers' schedule at Wintrust Field. They include an appearance by Tyler Scheuer and "Hockey Night & Pint Glass Giveaway." Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, May 2021

The Schaumburg Boomers have added a couple more promotions this summer to the original schedule published at the start of the season.

"Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act" is set for Sunday, July 25, and the "Hockey Night & Pint Glass Giveaway," along with fireworks, is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 12, at Wintrust Field.

Fans of "America's Got Talent," "Ripley's Believe it or Not," or "The Go Big Show" may already be familiar with Tyler Scheuer. His unique, high-energy performance has been wowing crowds at halftime shows and special events nationwide for nearly a decade.

His performance consists of balancing items such as wheelbarrows, bikes, ladders and more -- on his face -- while dancing to music and engaging the crowd.

Tyler will be performing before the Boomers play, as well as throughout the grounds, during the game that afternoon.

The final Versiti $2 Pint Night of the season on Aug. 12 will be extra special, with a giveaway of pub-style, Boomers-branded pint glasses to the first 1,000 fans 21 and older, courtesy of Michelob Ultra. That game is also now a fireworks night.

The full, updated promotions scheduled is available at boomersbaseball.com/schedule/promotions.