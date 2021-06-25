From fufu to vegan goodies -- where to sample TikTok food trends in the suburbs

Over the last year, COVID-19 kept us from traveling but thanks to social media platforms such as TikTok, we were still able to explore the world around us.

TikTok gives users the ability to create and post 15- to 60-second videos -- and with the latest update up to three-minute videos. If you have a passion, there's probably a TikTok for it.

Most notably, it has offered a bird's-eye view into different countries and cultures -- and their various foods. So, if you've been introduced via TikTok to fufu or variations on ramen, now's your chance to taste them in person. Here are four TikTok food trends and a sampling of places in the suburbs to find them:

Fufu

Find it at: Bisi African Restaurant, 853 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 466-5425, bisirestaurant.com

Fufu is a dish commonly eaten in West and Central African countries. Made out of cassava, a root vegetable similar to potatoes, fufu has a dough-like texture and is often eaten with hearty stews such as okra. On TikTok, many creators were seen rushing to their local West African restaurants to try the dish. Traditionally, fufu is eaten by tearing off a small piece with your hands, dipping it into your dish of choice and swallowing without chewing. The Bisi African Restaurant offers several dishes with fufu as a side.

Vegan

Find it at: Purple Sprout Conscious Organics, 364 Lexington Drive, Buffalo Grove, (224) 223-7133, purplesprout.com

Through her platform, Tabitha Brown brings veganism and positivity to her 4.7 million followers. She has shown the internet how to turn hearts of palm into "fish" tacos and how to make Chicago-style hot dogs vegan.

Creator Halle Burns shows ways to be vegan while away at college, even teaching people how to make vegan desserts such as cakes from chickpeas and avocados.

With plant-based eating hitting a new wave, seitan also had its time in the spotlight as people were surprised about exactly what it's made of (from flour proteins).

To try the meat substitute, vegan desserts and more, head over to Purple Sprout Conscious Organics, which has a rotating menu of vegan goodies. Originally a traditional restaurant, owners have pivoted the business model during COVID and created a fully online meal experience.

Tteokbokki

Find it at: HwangDaeGham, 358 Townline Road, Mundelein, (847) 949-9900, hwangbbq.com

Mukbang videos have always been popular on YouTube. Originating from South Korea in the 2010s, mukbang is a combination of the Korean words for "eating" (meokneun) and "broadcast" (bangsong). During a mukbang live broadcast or recording, hosts eat copious amounts of food and chat with viewers as a way to help them fight loneliness and isolation.

Now, TikTok has created a whole new wave of mukbang content. A popular dish on the app is tteokbokki or stir-fried rice cakes, with content creators putting their own spins on it. The popular Korean dish is often served spicy with a mix of vegetables. HwangDaeGham serves a version as well as a plethora of other Korean dishes.

Ramen variations

Find it at: Hokkaido Ramen Santouka, 100 E. Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 357-0286

Most people have probably eaten cheap ramen at some point -- and tried to spice it up by adding some frozen veggies or a hard-boiled egg. TikTok has provided even more ideas, including adding a slice of American cheese or a squirt of Kewpie mayo to create a creamy broth. Located in Mitsuwa Marketplace, Hokkaido offers a selection of authentic Japanese ramen.