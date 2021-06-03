Where to find food truck Fridays and fests this summer in the suburbs

Courtesy of Brew Avenue EventsThe Naperville Food Truck Festival features more than 30 food trucks at Naper Settlement on Saturday, Aug. 7.

Aurora replaced its annual Food Truck Festival this year with a monthly food truck food court as part of its First Fridays events. They will be parked at Water Street Square on the first Friday of the month this summer and fall. Photos by Joe Weber/Courtesy of Aurora Downtown

Foodies can check out a variety of food trucks at the 4th Annual Truck Off festival at the McHenry County Fairgrounds in Woodstock on Sept. 11. Courtesy of the Truck Off festival

It's easy to eat your way through summer with backyard barbecues, inviting restaurant patios and food booths at local fests.

Add one more tasty option to the list: suburban food truck festivals.

Food trucks make regular stops at convenient places, and many breweries feature a rotating selection all summer long. But if you want to graze from a variety of intriguing eats -- or please a fussy family -- food truck festivals are the way to go.

Here's a look at several food truck events heading our way this summer.

Aurora replaced its annual Food Truck Festival this year with a monthly food truck food court as part of its First Fridays events. They will be parked at Water Street Square on the first Friday of the month this summer and fall. - Photos by Joe Weber/Courtesy of Aurora Downtown food truck food court

5-9 p.m. Friday, June 4, as well as the first Friday of every month through the end of the year, at Water Street Square, Water and Benton streets, Aurora. Aurora Downtown offers the monthly food truck food court this year in lieu of the annual Food Truck Festival, which has been canceled for 2021. auroradowntown.org.

Woodstock Food Truck Festival on the Square

4-10 p.m. Saturday, June 5, on Woodstock's Square. Expect 20 or more food trucks cooking up tacos, funnel cakes and more, plus music from Gerald and Camille and Makenzie O'Brien. woodstockilchamber.com.

Montgomery Street Eats Festival

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12, in downtown Montgomery. The inaugural fest features more than 10 food trucks selling pizza, burgers, lobster rolls and more, as well as a DJ, beer garden and vendor village. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets. brewavenueevents.com.

Deer Park Town Center Food Truck Series

11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. every third Saturday June through October at Deer Park Town Center, 20530 N. Rand Road, Deer Park. Food trucks will be parked in front of the Pottery Barn and Kendra Scott in the shopping center. shopdeerparktowncenter.com.

Red, White and Blue FEASTival

2-9 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Milky Way Park, 300 Lawrence Road, Harvard. Up to 15 food trucks are expected at the event, which includes music and ends with fireworks. Community groups will be hosting games and activities as well. facebook.com/harvardevents.

Back to Our Roots

Friday, July 30, through Sunday, Aug. 1, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Food trucks are just part of the draw of this event, featuring a beer tent, carnival rides, livestock and entertainment. Check the website for times and additional details as they are announced. lcfair.com.

The Naperville Food Truck Festival returns to Naper Settlement on Saturday, Aug. 7. - Courtesy of Brew Avenue Events Food Truck Festival

1-7 p.m. (with early eater option at 11 a.m.) Saturday, Aug. 7, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. This year's event will feature more than 30 food trucks, a beer garden, DJ, bubble artist and local vendors. Early Eater Ticket for early admission is $10 in advance online or $15 on event day. General admission is $5 in advance online and $10 on event day. Kids 10 and younger admitted free with a paying adult. Food and drinks are sold separately. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Community Access Naperville. brewavenueevents.com.

More than 30 food trucks are expected to participate in the Naperville Food Truck Festival on Aug. 7 at Naper Settlement. - Courtesy of Brew Avenue Events Valley Food Truck Rally

5-9 p.m. (early eater option available at 4 p.m.) Friday, Aug. 20, at Waubonsie Valley High School Stadium, 2590 Ogden Ave., Aurora. Fifteen food trucks will be on hand. A vendor village is planned along with music, including a performance by the Marching Warriors Band. General admission into the stadium will be $3 at the gate; Early Eater Ticket is $5. Kids 5 and younger admitted free. brewavenueevents.com.

4th Annual Truck Off festival

5-11 p.m. (VIP Hour is 4-5 p.m.) Saturday, Sept. 11, at the McHenry County Fairgrounds, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock. Visitors can choose from 40 food trucks, check out the beer tent, enjoy music from 7th Heaven and participate in family activities. General admission is $10; $15 at the door; $20 for VIP. General admission is free to first responders and their immediate family members in honor of the 9/11 anniversary, as well as children 12 and younger. A portion of the proceeds will benefit McHenry County Fair Foundation. facebook.com/Truckoff/.