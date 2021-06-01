Back to the ballpark: A guide to this season's suburban baseball venues

Even with COVID-19 safety protocols still in place, it's time to play ball again.

The Schaumburg Boomers, Kane County Cougars and Chicago Dogs all began their 2021 baseball seasons in May with a full slate of games scheduled and a fan experience complete with good food, good entertainment and interesting promotions.

Here's a guide for what to expect at the ballpark in the coming months.

Chicago Dogs

With 10 nights of fireworks, nine games with giveaways and eight theme nights, fans won't be hunting for entertainment as the Dogs enter their fourth season in the American Association league, which is now in a partnership with Major League Baseball. Weekly promotions include Family Sundays, Theme Night Saturdays, Happy Hour Fridays, Thirsty Thursdays, Wiener Wednesdays and Family and Friends Tuesdays. Giveaways spread throughout the season will feature mustard costumes, T-shirts, pennants, hats, mini bats, bobbleheads, bucket hats, backpacks and team pictures. Like last year, COVID-19 restrictions will be in place according to local guidelines. Guests may be subject to temperature checks and required to wear a mask. Seating patterns will be staggered to allow for proper spacing. Kid Zone attractions will not be open.

Info: Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont, (847) 636-5450, thechicagodogs.com

Tickets: $9-$25

- Rick West | Staff Photographer The Kane County Cougars baseball team returned in May to Elfstrom Stadium in Geneva.

No longer affiliated with a specific team in Major League Baseball, the Cougars still will enjoy plenty of action in the American Association league now partnered with MLB. Weekly specials feature Micro Mondays, with discounts on craft beer, Taco Tuesday, Thirsty Thursday and Sunday Funday with half-price KidZone wristbands. Giveaways include caps, Harry Potter socks, sunglasses, ice cream scoops, bobbleheads, American Girl accessories and stressballs. The stadium also will host four summer concerts: Haley Mae Campbell on July 31, Dueling Pianos on Aug. 7, The Wayouts on Aug. 14 and Planet Groove on Sept. 4. For fan safety and convenience, the team is offering concessions through the FanFood mobile app. Masks must be worn at all times unless eating or drinking at your assigned seat and social distancing is required.

Info: Northwestern Medicine Field, 34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva, (630) 232-8811, kccougars.com

Tickets: $8-$22.25

Wintrust Field, home of the Schaumburg Boomers baseball team, offers games along with promotions. - Daily Herald file photo

In addition to hosting the Boomers this season in the Frontier League -- now a partner league with Major League Baseball -- Wintrust Field was the site of Chicago White Sox exhibition minor league games. There will be 17 nights with fireworks shows, and the Boomers' weekly specials will include $1 hot dogs on Tuesdays, $10 all-you-can-eat items on Wednesdays and Family Days on Sundays. There will be many theme days and giveaways highlighted by magnetic schedules, caps, T-shirts, jerseys and backpacks. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place in accordance with local guidelines. The team also will debut a mobile app for fans to order food and drinks.

Info: Wintrust Field, 1999 South Springinsguth Road, Schaumburg, (847) 461-3695, boomersbaseball.com

Tickets: $11-$14