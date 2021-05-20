Schaumburg to celebrate Bike Month with several events

Cyclists will enjoy a free lunch on Schaumburg's municipal grounds after taking part in the Fahrrad Tour von Schaumburg on June 6 in celebration of Bike Month. Courtesy of Schaumburg Park District, 2015

Though COVID-19 restrictions are easing on indoor activities for those who are vaccinated, the village of Schaumburg is encouraging people to get out and enjoy the great outdoors to celebrate Bike Month in June.

Schaumburg businesses and organizations are being asked to form virtual teams of four to participate in the village's 3rd annual Business Bike Classic.

Participants will record their mileage for all bicycling activity -- including spin classes and stationary bikes -- during the month. The winning team will be awarded a trophy and the top teams and individuals will receive prizes.

Teams can register online at bitly.com/2021businessbikeclassic.

The popular Fahrrad Tour von Schaumburg will return this year as part of the month's festivities. Participants will ride a 5-mile, police-escorted tour, using both on- and off-street bike paths through neighborhoods and parks surrounding the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center Plaza at 101 Schaumburg Court.

The event, sponsored by the village and the Schaumburg Park District, will kick off from the municipal center at noon Sunday, June 6.

Following the ride, a picnic-style lunch will be served, with participants able to eat safely distanced on the municipal grounds.

Before participating, all riders must register online and sign a liability waiver on the park district's website at bit.ly/3tEM2Fq. Helmets are encouraged. Beginners and riders with training wheels are advised not to participate.

The public also is invited to take part in the 2nd annual Discover Schaumburg by Bike photo challenge, which will run the entire month of June.

To participate, bicyclists are asked to take as many bike-themed selfies or photos as they can at 30 specific Schaumburg locations. Photos must be submitted online on the village's website.

The submission form will be available by June 1. Prizes will be awarded to the participant who submits the most photos in June. Any participant who visits at least half the locations will be entered into a random drawing for an additional prize.

For more information about Schaumburg's Bike Month events and activities, visit the village's website at schaumburg.com/bikeevents, dial 311 in the village or contact Patrick Knapp at pknapp@schaumburg.com.

Schaumburg has more than 95 miles of bike paths, 1,000 bike parking rack and locker spaces, bicycle racks on village trolleys, bicycle parking at the Metra station and the Northwest Transportation Center, a community-based bicycle club, and connections with each of its neighbors in the region. For additional information about biking in Schaumburg, visit schaumburg.com/biking.