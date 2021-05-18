Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit announce Aug. 22 Schaumburg concert

Grammy-award winning Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit will play live Sunday, Aug. 22, at Wintrust Field in Schaumburg. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21. Associated Press

Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit will perform in concert Sunday, Aug. 22, at Wintrust Field in Schaumburg. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 21. Courtesy of Innovation Arts & Entertainment

Four-time Grammy winner Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit will perform at Wintrust Field in Schaumburg at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 with special guest Brittney Spencer.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 21. They can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and must be displayed via mobile device. General admission is on the field of the ballpark, first come first served.

Isbell's new album, Reunions, was recorded with the 400 Unit and produced by Dave Cobb.

The major question Isbell said he was pondering during its creation was what happens after an artist has achieved his dreams.

"Success is a very nice problem to have, but I think 'how do I get through it and not lose what made me good in the first place?'" Isbell said in a written statement. "A lot of these songs and the overall concept of this album is how do I progress as an artist and a human being and still keep that same hunger that I had when I wasn't quite so far along in either respect."

He said his solution was to look back in time with his hard-gained knowledge. The result was a collection of 10 new songs delving into relationships with lovers, friends, children, parents and one's self.