Neighbors in the News: Matt Walsh named Conant's head boys basketball coach

• Matt Walsh was recently named head boys basketball coach at James B. Conant High School.

Walsh, a 1993 Conant graduate, takes over the program from Jim Maley, who is stepping down after four years as the Cougars head coach and a 41-58 record.

Walsh spent the 2020-2021 season as the Cougars' boys sophomore coach after serving as a boys varsity assistant coach for the 2016-2017 season. He previously coached all levels of boys basketball at Conant from 1998-2009.

He was also the boys head basketball coach at Schaumburg High School, coaching the Saxons from 2009-2014, where he was twice named Illinois Basketball Coaches Association District 4 Coach of the Year (2011, 2012).

"We couldn't be more excited with the selection of Matt Walsh to lead our boys basketball program," said Conant Principal Julie Nowak.

"He is a respected coach and leader within our school community, and relates with both student-athletes and parents alike. His enthusiasm for working with students and his energy on the basketball court and in the classroom make him a perfect fit for this job."

Walsh earned his bachelor's degree in history from Dominican University, River Forest, in 1997. He also received his master's degree from Dominican University in special education in 1999. During his high school career at Conant, Walsh was captain and the team's most valuable player, while earning MSL all-conference honors and being named to the Daily Herald All-Area team.

• The Oakton Community College Alpha Iota Phi chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), an international honor society for two-year colleges, honored Cecelia Landrum of Evanston with its Distinguished Chapter Member Award.

Cecelia Landrum

The award recognizes a student who embodies leadership, fellowship, service and academic excellence. Landrum received the award at PTK's Catalyst 2021 annual convention, held virtually in April.

"I was astonished about the award," says Landrum, who boasts a 3.56 GPA. "Our chapter was having a watch party, and when I saw my name on the screen I was wondering why. I was delighted to be congratulated by the chapter's officers. The honor means a great deal to me because it's a peer-nominated award and demonstrates that hard work, focus and dedication pay off."

• Dr. Hannah Park has joined the Glenview office of Weil Foot & Ankle Institute.

Dr. Hannah Park

Dr. Park is a graduate of Wheaton College, where she obtained a degree in biology. She then attended Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science in North Chicago for her doctorate in podiatric medicine.

She completed her Podiatric Medicine and Surgical residency at Jesse Brown VA Medical Center. She also completed a European fellowship with orthopedic surgeons for foot and ankle reconstruction and surgery, and was the first to complete a Pediatric Orthopaedic Fellowship at Advocate Christ in Oak Lawn with Dr. Prasad Gourineni.

Board-certified in podiatric medicine and foot and ankle surgery, Park is trained to care for all ages and provides care in all aspects of podiatry.

• Congratulations to Deerfield nurse Maria "Rosley" De Claro, who gained national recognition when she received the Council of Nephrology Nurses and Technicians award in the name of Carol Mattix.

This annual award is bestowed by the National Kidney Foundation to one home therapy nurse who demonstrates exemplary devotion to improving the lives of kidney patients.

De Claro, a home therapy training nurse at Fresenius Kidney Care, helps patients administer dialysis in the comfort of their own homes. She was instrumental in developing nine home therapy programs throughout the Chicago area, and expanded her skill set to include pediatric dialysis, delivering services to children of varying ages and developmental needs.

• Send your "Neighbor in the News" items to ntwohey@dailyherald.com.