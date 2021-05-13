Incumbents start new terms in Inverness

Inverness Mayor Jack Tatooles, a Vietnam War veteran, speaks at the dedication of the Inverness Veterans Memorial in 2018. Tatooles was reelected in April, along with the village clerk and three trustees. Daily Herald File Photo, 2018

Last month's consolidated local election brought changes to municipal boards across Illinois, with new mayors, clerks and trustees or council members coming on and others departing.

Except, that is, in Inverness.

Three village board seats, the village president's chair and the clerk's post all were up for election April 6, and the incumbents retained their jobs in each case.

John A. "Jack" Tatooles remains village president, and Laurie C. White will serve another term as clerk. Likewise, trustees Terrence H. Kral, Chuck Fritz and Richard C. Gallagher will continue their elected duties.

All five ran unopposed, a rarity in these politically turbulent times. All five were unopposed in the 2017 election, too.

Tatooles and Gallagher are among the longest-serving village officials in the Northwest suburbs. Both first were elected in 1997.

Tatooles, 78, has no plans to relinquish his gavel.

"It's nice to be in a position to do things for people and to help them," said Tatooles, who boasted he's never missed a board meeting in all his years in office. "It's very gratifying."

White has served since 2011. Kral joined the board in 2013, while Fritz has been on the panel since 2015.

The officials recited their oaths of office at Tuesday night's village board meeting.