Help Mount Prospect document life during pandemic

Then-Mount Prospect Mayor Arlene Juracek was leading the way during the early days of the pandemic last year with a message of "Stay Home, Save Lives." Now the village and several other community organizations are working together to document what life has been like for community members during the pandemic. Courtesy of Mount Prospect

A consortium of local governments and organizations is working together to document Mount Prospect's experiences, hardships and eventual victory over COVID-19, and they're looking for residents help to tell the whole story.

The group -- the Village of Mount Prospect, the Mount Prospect Historical Society, the Mount Prospect Public Library, the River Trails Park District and the Mount Prospect Park District -- has a website, www.mtphist.org/padlet/, where residents can answer questions, share photos and detail what their lives have been like through the pandemic.

The latest question -- Have you stuck it to COVID? -- asks residents to share vaccination photos and describe how they got vaccinated, i.e. how far you had to travel, how long you waited in line and how finally being protected made you feel.

Organizers say questions will change roughly every six weeks to help document how the community weathered this historic period.

"This time will go down in history as a momentous one that is hard to forget -- like The Great Depression, the World Wars and September 11, 2001. But it is important that the memories conveyed are accurate and not distorted or romanticized by poor recollections," organizers said this week.

"That is why Mount Prospect's public entities have been collecting essays, photos, artwork, news articles and videos via the Historical Society's website for months."

The website also features a virtual message board that allows residents to quickly share photos and short responses to periodic questions.

There's also areas on the website for children's and teens' artistic and written perspectives, and short articles about the interesting things people did during the pandemic, how business owners coped and kept their businesses afloat, and how leaders dealt with unique challenges.

Visit www.mtphist.org/pandemic-moments-2020/ to find out more about the effort, or follow the historical society on Facebook and Instagram for additional opportunities to post responses and photos.