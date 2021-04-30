Need a bigger boat? People huddle in cars for 'Jaws,' 'Twister' at McHenry Outdoor Theater

Families busied themselves setting up lawn chairs and blankets as couples cuddled in their cars on a chilly night at the McHenry Outdoor Theater, the suburbs' last remaining drive-in, for a Friday night "Sharknado" double feature of "Jaws" and "Twister."

The McHenry venue, which has offered movies under the stars since the 1940s, resumed with mask mandates and social distancing protocols in effect.

People bustled about in a rush to get popcorn and candy as the last rays of sunlight beamed through the concession windows.

Children scurried about playing catch and other games as the parents popped their hatchbacks and got everything ready.

Nick Passafiume of Lake Zurich and Amber Wells of McHenry were all bundled up as they settled into the bed of their truck waiting for the sun to drop to watch the double feature. Both said the last film they saw together at the drive-in was "The Breakfast Club" last year.

Concession manager Emily Knapik helped guests with their orders as the countdown to the start of the movie continued.

In addition to weekend movies throughout the summer, the venue also will host virtual concerts and cruise nights with classic cars.

The box office of the McHenry Outdoor Theater is at 1510 North Chapel Hill Road.