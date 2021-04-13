Suburban mosques reopen for Ramadan worship services

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comOrange tape marks spots on the plastic-coved carpet for men to pray, separated by six feet, as Nasser Hussain, Imam, leads Ramadan prayers at the Islamic Foundation of Villa Park Monday evening.

The melodious sounds of imams reciting the Quran, Islam's holy book, once again are echoing through the halls of suburban mosques and Islamic community centers for the sacred month of Ramadan.

Nightly congregational prayers held during the month -- a prophetic tradition suburban Muslims had to forego last Ramadan due to the COVID-19 pandemic forcing most religious institutions to shut down -- resumed at several suburban mosques Monday night with the easing of restrictions on gatherings and more adults being vaccinated.

During Ramadan, Muslims observe daily fasting -- starting today -- abstaining from food, drink, and sexual pleasures from dawn until dusk and breaking the fast in communal or family gatherings. The month also is about connecting with the Quran, self-reflection and charity.

Most suburban mosques suspended in-person services and shifted to virtual lectures and sermons last Ramadan. Now, Muslims are returning to their houses of worship to observe those traditions, providing much-needed relief after a year of social isolation from their faith communities and the mental toll of the pandemic, leaders say.

"The premise this year is kind of like reclaiming Ramadan," said Hisham Al Qaisi, imam and religious activities coordinator at Islamic Foundation of Villa Park. "A lot of people have been struggling spiritually not only with the absence of the mosque but just in general being farther away from the faith ... so much of our faith is about the community, being there for one another."

Islamic Foundation can accommodate up to 500 people for the nightly prayers -- usually nearly 2,500 people worship there each night during Ramadan -- throughout its campus, including its prayer and banquet halls, and school gymnasium and cafeteria spaces.

"People are psyched about it," Al Qaisi said. "I'm hoping to see good attendance and people being socially responsible. There is some trepidation (about crowds) ... We are hoping to temper that with the safety precautions that we have in place."

Officials are requiring mask-wearing, social distancing, capacity limits and shorter services, which will be livestreamed for those following along at home.

"We are hoping to finish the entire service in an hour," Al Qaisi said.

Typically, imams recite the Quran from beginning to end with the aim of completing the book within the month during the nightly prayers -- known as taraweeh. Each night's recitation can take several hours. Taraweeh prayers are not mandatory, and it is purely voluntary for people to perform them at the mosque.

Some traditions won't be the same. Those communal fast-breaking meals, known as iftars, won't be possible this year as most suburban mosques aren't serving food on-site due to safety concerns. Instead, several centers are providing boxed meal distributions for community members in need.

The Islamic Center of Wheaton is organizing weekly drive-through distributions of food baskets and halal meat. The center also will offer free COVID testing and vaccinations during the month, said Zahra Antar, of Naperville, a mosque board member and community volunteer.

"Twice a week we are going to have COVID testing available on-site for people coming to pray. It is not mandatory but it is recommended to keep everyone safe," Antar said.

The center will be operating at 50% of its capacity. Up to 300 men, women and children 12 years and older can pray there with social distancing using the prayer hall, cafeteria and other rooms.

"We definitely are so excited and thrilled to be back," Antar said. "We will also have some programs for kids so that they can feel Ramadan festivity."

Some centers are requiring preregistration for worship services, and the demand is overwhelming.

"This is the first time we are seeing such excitement after a long time," said Dr. Jaseem Anwer, of Third Lake, president of Islamic Foundation North in Libertyville. "Entire families are coming. This year, people are really excited."

The mosque is hosting two nightly congregational prayers with 130 to 140 worshippers at each service spread throughout the facility, which typically accommodates 500 people.

Everyone must register through a smartphone app before arriving at the mosque for any prayer service, but walk-ins are allowed. People must bring their own prayer rugs, have their temperature taken at the door, wear masks at all times, and provide their information for contact tracing purposes, Anwer said.

The purpose of the month's religious observances is to uplift people spiritually. This year's focus also must be on maintaining the safety of all community members, said Shaykh Rizwan Ali, imam of the Islamic Center of Naperville.

The center's three sites will conduct two nightly congregational prayers with limited capacity for those 12 and older. Volunteers will ensure each group does not linger and leaves the mosque as soon as prayers are completed.

"We are still in the middle of a pandemic, and we cannot let our guard down," said Ali in a video message to the community. "We want to limit the amount of time that people are inside. For us to be able to celebrate Ramadan together in a communal way, it requires sacrifice."