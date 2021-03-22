Medieval Times to reopen by late April

The knights will be back in action next month at Medieval Times in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Meet Chicago Northwest

Schaumburg's Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament plans to reopen its doors by late April, more than a year after it closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's expansion of Phase 4 guidelines allows indoor performing arts venues that accommodate more than 200 people to operate at 25 percent capacity.

"We see a light at the end of the tunnel and soon valiant knights on horseback will be charging through it," said Perico Montaner, Medieval Times president and CEO. "In consultation with health experts and government officials we've created a substantial reopening plan that ensures our guests and staff remain safe, without compromising the majesty and excitement fans expect from our tournaments."

Tickets still include a four-course meal and two-hour jousting tournament.

The company's reopening plan requires all guests wear masks and have their temperature taken before entering the castle in Schaumburg, 2001 N. Roselle Road. Guests will be seated at least six feet apart.

Medieval Times also plans to disinfect high-touch areas multiple times each show and provide digital menus. The workers at the venue will be screened at the start of each shift and will be required to wear masks at all times and gloves when handling food or drinks. Medieval Times also plans to offer disposable silverware on request.

For tickets and more information, visit www.medievaltimes.com.