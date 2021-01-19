Shedd Aquarium reopens next week

The Shedd Aquarium announced Tuesday it will reopen according to Tier 2 mitigation standards. Members will be admitted starting Jan. 27 and the general public will be admitted starting Jan. 30. Courtesy of Alicia Atkins/Shedd Aquarium

After more than 70 days, the Shedd Aquarium will reopen next week allowing the public to see in person the penguins that have dominated social media during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shedd officials announced Tuesday the aquarium will reopen to members on Jan. 27 and to the general public on Jan. 30. The reopening follows Gov. J.B. Pritzker's announcement that Chicago had moved back to Tier 2 mitigation standards.

Shedd members can purchase tickets beginning at noon Thursday, Jan. 21, at sheddaquarium.org. Tickets for the general public will be available online beginning Jan. 23 at noon.

The Shedd closed voluntarily in November to flatten the COVID-19 curve. During that time, teams continued to care for the thousands of animals living at the aquarium. Safety measures in place include: timed entry, capacity limits, one-direction pathways, hand-sanitizing stations and online ticketing.

See sheddaquarium.org.