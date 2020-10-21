First of the Cook of the Week Challenge recipes are in

Last week, you got to meet this year's Cook of the Week Challenge cooks in this space, and now you'll get to see some of the results of this contest.

The eight cooks were tasked with creating a dish using kale, courtesy of the Northern Illinois Food Bank, couscous, canned mackerel with lemon and olive oil from King Oscar and a protein of their choice. Our judges are evaluating these entries as you read this, and the results will be revealed here on Nov. 4.

This week you'll get to see the recipes created by Rick Kennedy, James Knupp, Amanda Marron and Judy Monaco.

Next week you'll get to see what Joseph Peabody, Mary Reidy, Tim Rogers and Laurie Wood created with the same ingredients.

Be sure to visit events.dailyherald.com to vote for your favorite recipe from this week. Next week, when we showcase the last four cooks' efforts, you can vote for your favorite that week, too. Each set of four cooks gets a week's worth of voting.

Besides the title of the Daily Herald's Cook of the Year, cooks are vying for a grand prize of a Chef's Table dining experience at Seasons 52, a $500 value. The Readers' Choice will win a King Oscar gift basket and two $50 Seasons 52 gift cards. And one random winner will be drawn from everyone who participates in the Readers' Choice to win a $50 gift card to Seasons 52.

Let's see the recipes the contestants created.