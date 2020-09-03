Schaumburg Library celebrates 19th Amendment

It's been 100 years since the 19th Amendment gave women the constitutional right to vote, and the Schaumburg Township District Library thinks that's something worth celebrating.

The library invites everyone to experience two virtual exhibits at SchaumburgLibrary.org. These online exhibits include the exploration of two floors of Hull Mansion in 360-degree videos, with information presented by knowledgeable guides, available by clicking the speaker symbol.

Viewers may also conduct self-guided tours by clicking and dragging the cursor.

Fascinating and informative, the exhibits were made available through a partnership with the Jane Addams Hull-House Museum, Reaching Across Illinois Library System and many area libraries.

"Why Women Should Vote" is based on a 1910 essay written by Jane Addams and explores the grass-roots national movement organized by American women demanding the right to vote.

"True Peace: the Presence of Justice" highlights Jane Addams' American Women's Peace Party, created to oppose World War I, which became the Women's International League of Peace and Freedom.

In addition to the virtual exhibits, the library is offering several programs to recognize the women's suffrage movement and the fierce determination of those who fought for the right to vote.

Register to engage with these live partner programs, which will be on the library's YouTube channel: SchaumburgLibrary. TV.

"Championing Women's Activism in Modern America" will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13. Registrants will join Hull House virtually for Jane Addams' 160th birthday celebration and hear about author Anya Jabour's new biography, "Sophonisba Breckinridge: Championing Women's Activism in Modern America," which highlights Sophonisba Breckinridge's career as an educator and activist.

"Vanguard: How Black Women Broke Barriers, Won the Vote and Insisted on Equality for All" will take place from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. From her book, acclaimed historian Martha S. Jones, along with Northwestern History Professor Leslie Harris, will offer a new history of African-American women's political lives in America.

Viewers will learn how African American women defied racism and sexism to fight for the ballot, and how they wielded political power to secure the equality and dignity of all persons.

"Race and Rights: Wells, Willard, and Addams" will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9. Viewers will discover how Ida B. Wells, Frances Willard and Jane Addams each worked to expand women's rights and influence, but with very different views and approaches, which led to significant disagreements.

Anyone who would like to continue learning about the women's suffrage movement is welcome to peruse the library's many books on this topic, located in the 324 section of the nonfiction bookstacks.