Dining events: Stephanie Izard stops in at Naperville's Solemn Oath Friday

Chef Stephanie Izard and her team will be grilling summer specialties such as corn elotes in the beer garden at Naperville's Solemn Oath on Friday. Courtesy of Stephanie Izard

Stephanie Izard visits Naperville

If you'll be in Naperville from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, stop by Solemn Oath to see chef Stephanie Izard and her team grilling in the brewery's beer garden. Izard, of "Iron Chef" and "Top Chef" fame and owner of Chicago's Girl & the Goat, will be cooking up fish tacos, avocado dip and masa chips, grilled Korean chicken wings and corn elotes. Also, Friday is when you'll be able to pick up preordered Girl & the Goat-ceries Labor Day End of Summer meal kit. Order a $125 kit in advance at exploretock.com/goatceries/experience/176001/labor-day-meal-kit-in-naperville-inspired-by-summer-favorites-for-4?date=2020-09-04&size=1&time=10%3A00.

Solemn Oath Brewery is at 1661 Quincy Ave. #179, Naperville, (630) 995-3062, solemnoathbrewery.com/.

Girl & the Goat-ceries Labor Day End of Summer meal kit will be available for pickup Friday at Naperville's Solemn Oath Brewery. - Courtesy of Stephanie Izard

In time for Labor Day weekend, the Best of Lettuce Delivered is back. As an added bonus, Pizzeria Portofino and RPM Seafood are joining participating restaurants Hub 51, Sushi-San, RPM Steak, il Porcellino, Ben Pao, Joe's Seafood and more this weekend. Delivery to your door within a 13-mile radius of Northfield will be available from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Sept. 5-7. Orders must be placed by 4:30 p.m. the day prior for delivery. The order minimum is $100; any orders less that $100 will incur a $30 delivery fee. Or pickup is available at il Porcellino, 59 W. Hubbard St., Chicago. Place an order at exploretock.com/lettucedelivered/ or call (847) 431-3386.

Portofino is a new addition to Best of Lettuce Delivered, which will be available this weekend. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

It's that time of year again: Lobster Bash is back at Catch 35 in Naperville and Chicago. Now through Sept. 30, dine on special dishes such as lobster mac and cheese ($25), Maine lobster roll ($26), swordfish Oscar ($32), Catch 35 mixed grill ($37), 8-ounce filet mignon Oscar ($45), Maine lobster tail ($46) and crab-stuffed Maine lobster tail ($49). The specials are available for limited dine-in, patio dining, curbside pickup and delivery.

Catch 35 is at 35 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 717-3500, and 35 W. Wacker Drive, Chicago, (312) 346-3500, catch35.com/lobster-bash-2020/.

Lobster Bash runs through September at Catch 35 in Naperville and Chicago. - Courtesy of Catch 35

The start of school is always a busy time, so Katie's Kitchen is offering 10% off all online orders Tuesday through Friday during September to make your life a little easier. Try specials such as chive and goat cheese benedict ($11), banana Nutella waffle ($10), carnitas omelet ($12), crepe flight (French, Oreo and peach for $10), honey cilantro shrimp salad ($14), pesto chicken salad wrap ($11) and more.

Katie's Kitchen is at 623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/.

