6 suburban orchards where you can pick your own apples

Heavy rain and late frost have had varying effects on suburban orchards this year and the coronavirus is a wild card going forward.

But operators are looking forward to a good season.

"We will definitely be open for picking this year and have a great crop of apples," said Sarah Bell of Royal Oak Farm orchard in Harvard.

"Due to coronavirus, we have actually had demand earlier in the year than ever before for many of our food items and bakery items," she added.

Apple picking has already started and should run through the end of October.

You-pick and other experiences at Royal Oak and other locales will be different this season and operations are being adjusted to provide a safe environment for staff and visitors. Masks for customers and staff, social distancing and constant sanitizing likely will be standard.

Visit pickyourown.org/ to find a pick-your-own farm near you. Here are five:

Apple picking makes a great family activity at All Seasons Orchard in Woodstock. - Courtesy of Eun Ju Choi

14510 Route 176, Woodstock, (815) 338-5637, allseasonsorchard.com

Open daily from Aug. 29 to Nov. 1.

Fourteen varieties are among the 15,000 apple and pear trees. Honeycrisp is the most popular and picking starts in mid-September. All Seasons has one of the largest Honeycrisp picking apple orchards in northern Illinois. Apple availability updates will be posted on its website and Facebook page. Dozens of activities include pumpkin picking, a 10-acre corn maze, magic shows, bakery, cider mill, farm market store and gift shop and Country Kitchen. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends, Labor Day and Columbus Day and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Sign up for the newsletter, view the apple availability calendar or browse the apple use chart online.

A family enjoys Royal Oak Farm Orchard. - Courtesy of Royal Oak Farm Orchard

15908 Hebron Road, Harvard, (815) 648-4141, royaloak.farm

Open daily through Nov. 1; open Monday through Saturday from Nov. 2-25.

Picking has already begun at the farm, which features more than 17,000 apple trees and 30 varieties of apples with new varieties planted each spring. Pumpkins, giant pumpkins, gourds and winter squash are also available. Apple trees are available for purchase. Amaze 'N Apples, the country's first apple tree maze, has 1.5 miles of trails with nine varieties of apples. Plus, there's a train, carousel, hay ride and orchard tour rides. Fees apply to the maze and rides. Hours are currently 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Check the website or Facebook for updates on hours. All staff members receive daily temperature and health screenings when they report to work. Online ordering is available.

Every autumn, families gather at Kuipers farm to enjoy the apple harvest. - Courtesy of Kuipers Family Farm

1N318 Watson Road, Maple Park, (815) 827-5200, YouPickFun.com

The 230-acre farm and store opened for the season this weekend. Apples are sold individually, by the half-peck or peck (about 10 pounds) bag. Prices vary by supply and variety. Admission to the orchard is $10.99 and includes a quarter peck bag of apples. Children 2 and younger admitted free but don't get a bag. Apple picking is on weekends and holidays only. Operators Wade and Kim Kuipers say they have tried to remain true to their original vision of offering a farm experience as close to what you might really find on a Midwest farm without having to get dirty. Kid-friendly activities include a train ride and over 20 farm-themed activities at the Pumpkin Farm, which opens Sept. 19. Specialty foods, unique gifts, fresh-baked pies, caramel apples, kettle corn, fudge, apple cider pressed on site and apple cider doughnuts are available at the Orchard Shop. Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Check website for evolving picking hours.

Heinz Orchard

1050 Crest Road (corner of Atkinson and Crest), Green Oaks, (847) 770-3449, www.heinzorchard.com/

The no-frills favorite and last you-pick orchard in Lake County battled heavy rain and late frosts, but this year's crop will be bigger than last year and there is expected to be a decent amount of honey, says owner Anthony DeMoon. Hours will be modified this year and DeMoon won't be hosting field trips. A September opening is anticipated. Hours and dates will be posted on the website at the end of August. Apple prices remain $10 for a half-peck and $20 for a full peck. No admission or parking fees, but at least one person in a car must buy a bag to fill.

Valley Orchard

811 E. State St., Cherry Valley, (815) 332-9696, thevalleyorchard.com.

Open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday starting on Aug. 28. Picking is expected to begin in early September. About 5,000 apple trees grow at this 35-acre family-owned orchard. You can buy cider, doughnuts, pies, fudge, cinnamon bread and more at the shop, along with pumpkins, fall decorations and home items. Pick-your-own apples are $7 for a quarter peck; $14 for a half peck; $28 for a peck. Free admission and parking.

Prairie Sky Orchard

4914 N. Union Road, Union, (815) 923-4834, prairieskyorchard.com/

Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Free parking and admission. No animals allowed. Features more than a dozen varieties of U-pick and pre-picked apples. Koffee Kiosk offers fresh doughnuts on weekends, sugar-free jams, salsas and butters, and several varieties of pies and other goodies.