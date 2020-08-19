Dining events: Wynburg Cafe adds 50 new and returning menu items

Breakfast bounty

50 new and returning items. Wow, that's a lot of breakfast options that diners will now find on Wynburg Cafe's recently expanded menu. Owner Steven Hamburg says that the menu at the breakfast and lunch cafe in Arlington Heights is almost back to what it was pre-pandemic. Hamburg closed the restaurant from March 17 through late April. And when the cafe reopened, it was with a drastically pared-down menu to minimize food waste. In early August, Hamburg felt the time was right to expand the menu, including six new two-egg breakfasts; seven new preparations (Denver, Irish, Farmers, West Coast, zesty, Mediterranean, build-your-own) for scramblers, potato blanket omelets, skillets, omelets, frittatas and breakfast burritos; new toppings (bananas, chocolate sauce and caramel sauce) for pancakes, French toast, Belgian waffles and crepes; three new Belgian waffles (strawberry Nutella, berry and chicken and waffle); berry French toast; French crepes and banana Nutella crepes; and eggs Benedict (classic, California, guacamole, Irish). The restaurant, which is following COVID-19-compliant indoor and outdoor seating, is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Curbside pickup is also available as are pancake kits, which include batter and toppings.

Wynburg Cafe is at 306 E. Rand Road, Arlington Heights, (847) 398-8900, wynburg-cafe.business.site/.

Strawberry Nutella waffles are new to Wynburg Cafe's menu. - Courtesy of Wynburg Cafe

As school resumes, Green Joe Coffee, which opened in June in Schaumburg, is honoring teachers with $1 off all beverages through the end of August. All teachers have to do is show their school ID cards and then choose from an assortment of coffees, teas and more. The coffee shop serves much more than just a cup of joe: Try a variety of smoothies, iced matcha lemonades, shakes, cold brews, specialty lattes (The Harvest and Pumpkin Joe are now available), chai teas and keto macros, plus muffins and scones (gluten-free and vegan), fruit and granola bowls, bagels, breakfast sandwiches, cookies and much more.

Green Joe Coffee is at 1459 W. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg, facebook.com/GreenJoeCoffee/.

Katie's online deal

Want a hearty breakfast or lunch but from the comfort of home? Right now, Katie's Kitchen is offering 20% off online orders with the promo code ONLINE20. So order up dishes such as the corned beef hash with eggs, country fried steak and eggs, Santa Fe chicken nest, avocado omelet, lemon blueberry ricotta pancakes, Grand Marnier peach crepes, Oreo waffles, lingonberry-stuffed French toast, chorizo skillet, fried green tomato breakfast sandwich, Mom's Sloppy Joe's, Katie's Patty Melt, pork carnitas wrap and much more.

Katie's Kitchen is at 623 N. Wolf Road, Des Plaines, (847) 803-3544, katieskitchenonline.com/.

Taste of Spain

Wish you could travel to Spain right now? The Chocolate Sanctuary has an alternative: Chef Stefan Markov's August Chef's Dinner features a Taste of Spain from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 26-27. Dine on a first course of olive oil poached baby octopus and Spanish chorizo paired with a Spanish sangria before moving on to the second course of saffron risotto paired with citrus honey sangria. Next up is grilled pork tenderloin with lemon pepper potatoes paired with grilled jalapeño lime sangria. Finish the meal with chocolate flan, Cafe Richard coffee and cinnamon churros. Reservations are required for the dinner, which costs $45 per person. Or, if you prefer brunch, the restaurant is now hosting a COVID-conscious brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays when diners can enjoy an all-you-can-eat meal from your table. Start off with sticky buns and mimosas before moving on to pastries, waffle pops, five-spice cocoa ribs, omelets, carving station items and more that will be brought to your table. It's $25 for adults, $8 for kids 5-10 and free for kids younger than 5.

The Chocolate Sanctuary is at 5101 Washington St., Gurnee, (224) 944-0808, thechocolatesanctuary.com/.

Daily deals

With its upper-level skydeck, Oar tent, riverside lawn and patio, Broken Oar offers lots of options for outdoor dining while listening to some live music Fridays through Sundays. Or come during the week for daily specials, including $4 Angus burgers, $10 meatloaf and $3 domestic beers on Mondays; $13 pot roast and 75-cent chicken wings on Tuesdays; $5 mac and cheese, $5 whiskey of the week and $5 wines on Wednesday; $11 Royal Reuben sandwich, 75-cent wings, and $2 drafts and crafts on Thursdays; $12 fish fry on Fridays; $25 (queen cut) or $30 (king cut) prime rib dinner on Saturdays; and $12 Supper Club (mile-high lasagna, pasta and meatballs or chicken Parmesan) on Sundays.

Broken Oar is at 614 Rawson Bridge Road, Port Barrington, (847) 639-9468, brokenoar.com/.

Dim Sum

If you need a new dinner idea for your crew, consider Phat Phat Chinese Eatery's $27 Dim Sum Family Platter. Designed to feed four, the menu includes spring rolls, Szechuan wontons, cha siew pao, siew mai, har gao and a choice of dumplings (lamb, chicken, pork or veggie). Order for takeout or curbside pickup between noon and 8 p.m. daily.

Phat Phat Chinese Eatery is at 17 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 250-2345, phatphatchinese.com/.

-- Caroline Linden

• Send restaurant news, events and deals to clinden@dailyherald.com.