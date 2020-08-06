Dining events: It's a Southern Thing debuts in Naperville, HEY SUGAR bakery now open in Geneva

Managing partner Pete Susca offers a variety of Southern classics and barbecue at the new It's a Southern Thing opening Monday in Naperville. Courtesy of It's a Southern Thing

Comfort food like shrimp and grits are on the menu at the new It's a Southern Thing restaurant opening Monday in Naperville. Courtesy of It's a Southern Thing

It's a Southern Thing

Southern classics. Barbecue. Comfort food. Put them all together and you have the new It's a Southern Thing restaurant opening at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, in the former World of Beer location in north Naperville. Managing partner Pete Susca, who opened the first location in Durham, North Carolina, in 2018, describes the fare as Southern classics with a twist. He's especially proud of the "Pete-Loaf" (named after him), which is 50% house ground beef and 50% ground bacon. Other notable menu options include shrimp and grits, smoked wings with a choice of six sauces, Eastern North Carolina pulled pork barbecue, collard greens studded with three types of pork, crispy Brussels sprouts, pork nachos, fried green tomatoes, crabby patties, cheddar grits, country fried pork chop, bacon and blackened chicken baked mac and cheese, and much more. For dessert, there's banana pudding, Key lime pie and chocolate bourbon pecan pie. Plus, the bar will be offering a variety of bourbons, craft cocktails and beer and more. Brunch on Saturdays and Sundays will start in a few weeks, during which a bottomless mimosa package will be offered with the purchase of an entree. The restaurant will be opening at 50% capacity and following CDC guidelines and safety protocols. Hours will be 4 to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday brunch and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday brunch.

It's a Southern Thing is at 1727 Freedom Drive, Naperville, (331) 457-5336, getsouthernfood.com/.

Choose from a variety of specialty cupcakes at the new HEY SUGAR in Geneva. - Courtesy of HEY SUGAR

Who doesn't need a dose of sweetness right now? The recently opened HEY SUGAR bakery in Geneva might be just the boost you need. Offering an expansive menu of specialty cupcakes, pastries, cake pops, English Toffee, soft-serve options, coffees and teas, pastry chef Jimmy MacMillan has collaborated with owner Sarika Singh to bring the sweet to Third Street. Try one of the filled cupcakes (cookies and cream, black bottom, lemon, salted caramel, white chocolate raspberry truffle and more) for $4 each or indulge in a soft-serve cone featuring coconut, lavender, sage, turmeric or charcoal flavors, plus vanilla and chocolate, with toppings such as cotton candy, 24-carat gold, cake and frosting and more. Bring your pooch along as there will be a special dog-friendly option, too.

HEY SUGAR is at 507 S. Third St., Suite E, Geneva, (630) 262-8200, heysugargeneva.com/.

Ben Pao's sesame chicken is one of the specials offered as part of the Lettuce Delivered menu this weekend. - Courtesy of Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises

If you live in the northern suburbs and are really missing heading into the city for dinner, Chicago-based Lettuce Entertain You restaurants have you covered. This weekend only -- Saturday and Sunday -- Lettuce Delivered via Tock will deliver dishes from restaurants such as RPM Italian, RPM Steak, Joe's, Sushi-San, il Porcellino and Ben Pao to the northern suburbs of Deerfield, Evanston, Glencoe, Glenview, Highland Park, Lincolnshire, Morton Grove, Northbrook, River Woods, Skokie, Wilmette and Winnetka. All orders must be placed by 4:30 p.m. the day before delivery for delivery between 5 and 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8 and 9. The $30 delivery fee will be waived if the order exceeds $100 before tax and gratuity. See the menu and place an order at exploretock.com/lettucedelivered/.

The tuna poke bowl is just one option at the new Taco Melly in Park Ridge. - Courtesy of Taco Melly

Diners looking for a unique fast-casual taco shop in the Park Ridge area now have a new option with the recent opening of Taco Melly, helmed by Pennyville Station owner Tony Antonacci. Tacos -- featuring brisket, country chicken, tuna poke, Brussels sprouts, shrooms and hash and more -- can be made with flour or corn tortillas, or as bibb lettuce wraps or a bowl. Plus, there are a variety of empanadas (goat cheese and garlic, roasted cauliflower) and starters and sides (ceviche, elote corn, guacamole, cucumber salad, nachos, quesadillas) on the menu, too. And, of course there are refreshers such as palomas and margaritas made with freshly squeezed juices, imported beer, wine, and nonalcoholic teas and lemonades. The restaurant, which offers patio and indoor seating, is open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday though Sunday. Carryout and delivery service is available via E-Tab.

Taco Melly is at 16 S. Fairview Ave., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4288, tacomelly.com/.

Music to my ears

Missing live concerts? Buffalo Creek Brewing has a solution: Outdoor live music from 5 to 8 p.m. some Fridays and Saturdays on the brewery's biergarten deck. Bring a blanket and food and find a socially distanced spot on the patio or lawn to enjoy tunes from Mid Atlantic on Aug. 8, Strawdawg Band on Aug. 14, Peter Charles on Aug. 15, Mackenzie O'Brien on Aug. 22 and Jaik Willis on Aug. 29. If you don't have time to put together a picnic, check out the food truck options: Wee Acres Farm Kitchen (slow-cooked barbecue) on Aug. 7, Mamma Mia Pizza on Aug. 14, Mac & More on Aug. 15 and more. And, Buffalo Creek will be introducing two new flavors of hard seltzer -- Mango Habanero and Raspberry Lime Rickey -- on Aug. 8 and two new beers -- Watermelon Wheat and Constantia Blue -- on Aug. 14.

Buffalo Creek Brewing is at 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove, (847) 821-6140, buffalocreekbrewing.com/.

As a throwback, Steak 'n Shake is now offering carhop service at selection locations. - Courtesy of Steak 'n Shake

Steak 'n Shake is getting nostalgic, but in a socially distanced way, with its new carhop option. It's easy: Customers pull into a designated carhop spot at a participating Steak 'n Shake (DeKalb, Downers Grove, Elk Grove Village, Evanston, Glenview, Joliet, Peru and Tinley Park), order on the Steak 'n Shake app, select "Car Hop" and wait for food to be brought out on a tray that will be attached to the car window. Dine in your car or at a socially distanced umbrella-covered picnic table. And, back by popular demand, the Cajun Burger is making a return in August. It's available only at the carhop. For details, see steaknshake.com/.

Pennyville Station brings back brunch favorites such as lump crab Benedict for Music & Mimosas on Saturdays and Sundays. - Courtesy of Pennyville Station

Brunch is back at Park Ridge's Pennyville Station. Music & Mimosas, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, features a live DJ, bottomless mimosas for $15, a new Pineapple Mojito, and the return of brunch favorites such as mixed berry French toast, quinoa porridge, lump crab Benedict, steak and eggs, veggie and sausage omelets and the breakfast sandwich. Dine on the extended patio or indoors. Either way, reservations are recommended.

Pennyville Station is at 112 Main St., Park Ridge, (847) 720-4841, pennyvillestation.com/.

Puppy love

Why should humans get all the treats? That's why Potbelly Sandwich Shop launched Pupbelly, a free whipped cream treat for your pooch, available for curbside pickup. Just add pupbelly to your pickup order and when you arrive, it will be waiting to be lapped up by Fido. Available for a limited time at most locations. And don't forget to order something for yourself and your crew. Family deals include the Summer Deal (four sandwiches, four chips and four shakes) for $29.99, the Dinner Deal (four sandwiches, four mac and cheese and/or soup, one salad and a bag of a dozen mini cookies) for $29.99, the Kids and Grownups Deal (two mac and cheeses, two applesauces, two mini oatmeal chocolate chip cookies and two sandwiches, two chips and two regular cookies) for $19.99 and more.

Potbelly has locations across the suburbs. potbelly.com/.

The Cincomarg and Zombie Sangria recently joined the drinks menu at Michael Jordan's Restaurant. - Courtesy of Michael Jordan's Restaurant

Michael Jordan's Restaurant in Oak Brook is toasting the warm weather with cool sippers to be enjoyed on the restaurant's patio or in the dining room. Try the Zombie Sangria (torrontes, rum and passion fruit) for $13, the So French and So Clean (gin, sparkling rose, lemon and lavender bitters) for $13 or the Cincomarg (cincoro reposado, orange xo and agave) for $23. Or, if you'd prefer doing curbside pickup instead, choose from two crispy chicken sandwiches for $40, two Big Mike burgers for $44, two New York strip steaks for $60 or two Delmonico steaks for $120. All packages come with fries (mashed potatoes with the Delmonico), Caesar salad, a choice of maple-glazed bacon, chicken spring rolls or garlic bread, and fresh chocolate chip cookies. Order at exploretock.com/michaeljordansrestaurant/.

Michael Jordan's Restaurant is at 1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansrestaurant.com/.

