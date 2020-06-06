A song to make you smile: 'You Get What You Give' by New Radicals
We're trying to inject a little positivity in the paper (and on dailyherald.com) with a daily "Song to Make You Smile."
It's designed to help lift you out of your coronavirus funk.
Today's selection is "You Get What You Give" by New Radicals, released in 1998. Fun fact: The band's keyboardist and percussionist was actress Danielle Brisebois, best known for her role as Stephanie Mills on "All in the Family" and "Archie Bunker's Place."
