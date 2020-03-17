Arlington Heights native advances on 'The Voice'

Kevin Farris, a singer-songwriter from Arlington Heights, advanced after his blind audition during Monday night's episode of the NBC singing competition "The Voice." He will be coached by Nick Jonas. Courtesy of NBC

Arlington Heights singer-songwriter Kevin Farris secured a spot on "Team Nick" Monday night during the blind audition stage of the NBC singing competition "The Voice."

Farris chose coach Nick Jonas, after performing the song "Home" by Johnnyswim. Jonas later joined him on stage to perform the Jonas Brothers' song "Lovebug." His performance can be seen on YouTube at https://youtu.be/LLlm6thNY1A.

During his audition, Farris, 33, described himself as a folk and Americana singer who also teachers preschoolers the fundamentals of music theory.

According to his show bio, he grew up in a musical family in Arlington Heights and was inspired by his dad to learn guitar. At 13, he started singing and joined his brother's band.

Farris, who now lives in Mount Prospect, later toured in several bands throughout high school and college and was a part of the local music scene in the Chicago area, according to his bio. His band landed an opening spot for Fall Out Boy during their rise to fame, which fueled him to continue playing music.