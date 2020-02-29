Leap Day birthday? Get your free Grand Slam, desserts and more

Calling all those with Leap Day birthdays: After waiting for four years, Saturday, Feb. 29, is finally your day. Here are some tasty Leap Day restaurant specials to help you celebrate.

Denny's

All Leaplings are invited to stop in Saturday for a free Grand Slam breakfast. Dine-in only. Valid ID required. Denny's has locations across the suburbs. dennys.com/.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is celebrating Leap Day Babies born on Saturday with free doughnuts for parents and health professionals located within 10 miles of participating Krispy Kreme shops who post to Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #KrispyKremeSpecialDelivery. Krispy Kreme will then reach out and offer to deliver five dozen original glazed doughnuts for free while supplies last. Krispy Kreme has locations in Elk Grove Village, Evergreen Park, Hillside, Homewood and Chicago. krispykreme.com/.

Main Event

Born on Leap Day? Lucky you, as all Leaplings can get a signature Party Fun Sundae for free on Saturday. Must show valid ID to receive the offer. Limit one per customer. Main Event is located at 2575 Pratum Ave., Hoffman Estates, (847) 645-1111, and 28248 Diehl Road, Warrenville, (630) 393-9400, mainevent.com/.

Miller's Ale House

Miller's is giving out a free slice of Capt. Jack's Buried Treasure dessert to all Leaplings on Saturday with a $10 minimum purchase. Must show valid ID or legal documentation showing a Feb. 29 birth date. Offer is good for dine-in only. Miller's Ale House has locations in Aurora, Chicago Ridge, Lombard, Norridge, North Riverside, Orland Park and Schaumburg. millersalehouse.com/

Anyone who celebrates a Leap Day birthday can receive four free dolicinis Saturday, Feb. 29, at Olive Garden. - Courtesy of Olive Garden

The Italian restaurant is giving away four free dolicinis to all Leaplings on Saturday. Proof of birthday required. For everyone else, take-home entrees -- fettuccine Alfredo, five cheese ziti al forno and spaghetti with meat sauce -- are $2.29 on Saturday for the first order. All additional take-home entrees are $5. Olive Garden has locations throughout the suburbs. olivegarden.com/.