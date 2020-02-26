Suburban Christians observe Ash Wednesday

Suburban Christians joined millions worldwide observing Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the penitential season of Lent.

At an Arlington Heights train station, members of St. Simon Episcopal Church offered to impose smudgy crosses made of ashes on the foreheads of train riders.

"It's very convenient to have folks here at the train station because otherwise we would have to rush over to the church and get it done," said Todd Koclanis of Arlington Heights.

St. Simon's parishioner Kate Boon, who was performing the rite, said "I think it's an opportunity for people to actually practice their faith on a very, very busy day when they might not have time to get to church themselves."

In the afternoon, Joliet Diocese Bishop Richard Pates was expected to say Mass and impose ashes for detainees at the DuPage County jail.

Typically the person imposing the ashes says "Remember from dust you came and to dust you shall return," a reference to Bible verses that speak of man's mortality. The ashes are also a way of showing remorse and repentance for sinning.

Lent is a six-week season that reflects on Jesus Christ's sacrificial death to atone for the sins of humankind. The ashes are often made from palm fronds used on Palm Sunday, which celebrates his entrance to Jerusalem before his crucifixion. The season ends on Easter Sunday, which celebrates Christ's resurrection.

Not all Christians mark Ash Wednesday and some Orthodox Christian denominations don't begin Lent until later.