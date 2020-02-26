Dining out: Eat well during Rosemont, St. Charles & Lake County Restaurant Weeks

Chef and owner Zak Dolezal of Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen in Crystal Lake will be serving a $19 prix fixe menu for this year's McHenry County Restaurant Week. Courtesy of Kelsey Adams/K-Adams Foto

The honey balsamic glazed salmon is on Morton's Rosemont Restaurant Week menu. Courtesy of Village of Rosemont, Ed Marshall

Dig in to the specialty chocolate cake at The Ashburn during Rosemont Restaurant Week. Courtesy of Village of Rosemont, Ed Marshall

Restaurant Weeks

Lake County Restaurant Week: 10 days to savor is the theme for this year's restaurant week, running Friday, Feb. 28, through Sunday, March 8. From special offers to new dishes and drinks to prix fixe menus, now is your chance to try that Lake County restaurant you've been considering. Check out visitlakecounty.org/ to find participating restaurants.

Indulge Restaurant Week 2020: The Lake Zurich Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating area restaurants from Friday, Feb. 28, through Sunday, March 8. Eateries, including Consume, Beelow's Steakhouse, Brunch Cafe, The Hungry Mule, McAlister's Deli, Fritzl's European, Bacchus Nibbles, Joanie's Pizzeria, La Passoquia and Nothing Bundt Cakes, will be offering prix fixe meals and specials. See lzacc.com/ for info.

McHenry County Restaurant Week: It's not too late to take advantage of meal deals happening across McHenry County. Diners have until Sunday, March 1, to enjoy prix fixe menus and specials at restaurants including Brunch Cafe in Huntley, Fox River Grove and McHenry; Cucina Rustica in Cary; Julie Ann's Frozen Custard, Duke's Alehouse and Kitchen and Crystal Lake Brewing in Crystal Lake; Rush Creek Distilling in Harvard; Café 31 North in McHenry; Offsides Sports Bar and Grill and Casting Whimsy in Woodstock; Richmond BratHaus; Cullom Knoll in McCullom Lake; and Scorched Earth Brewing in Algonquin. Find the special offers at visitmchenrycounty.com/RestaurantWeek.

Naperville Craft Beer Week: So, it might not exactly be a restaurant week, but it's similar as Naperville restaurants and bars will be serving up craft beer deals through Saturday, Feb. 29. Specials include $10 craft beer flights at Allegory; $4 select craft beers at MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Co.; $5 craft beers at Features Bar & Grill and Jimmy's Grill; daily beer specials at Red Arrow Tap Room and The Lantern; and $1 off all draft beers at Two Brothers Barrel House. See napervillecraftbeerweek.com/ for details and more deals. The week will conclude Saturday, Feb. 29, with the Naperville Winter Ale Fest running from noon to 4 p.m. at Frontier Park, 3380 Cedar Glade Drive. There will be 150 craft beers on tap, plus ciders, 10 food trucks, fire pits, music and more. Tickets cost $75 for general admission, which includes 18 3-ounce samples. See napervillealefest.com/.

Sink your teeth into the wagyu beef burger at The Ashburn during Rosemont Restaurant Week. - Courtesy of Village of Rosemont, Ed Marshall

Rosemont Restaurant Week: It's back! Rosemont Restaurant Week returns Sunday and runs March 1-7, offering special prix fixe, three-course lunch and dinner menus at Adobe Gila's, The Ashburn, Bub City, Carlucci, Carmine's, Five Roses Pub, Fogo De Chão, Gene & Georgetti, Harry Caray's Italian Steakhouse, Hofbräuhaus Chicago, Liberty Tavern, McCormick & Schmick's, Morton's The Steakhouse, Murray Bros. Caddyshack, Myrick's, Park Tavern, The Rose Hotel and Sugar Factory. For details and lunch and dinner prices, see rosemontrestaurantweek.com/.

St. Charles Restaurant Week: There are only a few days left to take advantage of 20% off at more than 40 participating restaurants in St. Charles as Restaurant Week ends Friday, Feb. 28. Go to stcharlesil.gov/restaurant-week to find participating restaurants and download the coupon to your phone or print it out.

Lent specials

It you're observing Lent and meatless Fridays, these restaurants are offering fish frys and other fish specials on Fridays through April 10.

Catch 35 offers an all-you-can-eat fish fry on Fridays during Lent. - Courtesy of Catch 35

Catch 35: The Naperville and Chicago locations will be serving up Georges Bank haddock, crispy fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce and malt vinegar during the $19.95 all-you-can-eat Fish Fry Fridays. Other specials include Seafood Cioppino (Georges Bank Scallops, Maine mussels, Florida shrimp, tomatoes, fennel, onions, tagliatelle pasta and ciabatta crostini) for $25.95, Parmesan-crusted Boston Sole with lemon caper beurre blanc and grilled asparagus for $29.95 and Pollyanna Brewing Bull Session Beer for $5. Catch 35 is at 35 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 717-3500, and 35 W. Wacker Drive, Chicago, (312) 346-3500, catch35.com/lenten-fish-frenzy/.

City Gate Grille: Now through April 10, City Gate is offering a fish fry lunch special that's available Monday through Friday for $15. Plus, there will be weekly fish specials (prepared two ways) at dinner, including Artic Char (Feb. 28-March 5); striped bass (March 6-12); tuna (March 13-19); Chilean bass (March 20-26); meagre (March 27-April 2); redfish (April 3-9); and cod (April 10-16). City Gate Grille is at 2020 Calamos Court, Naperville, (630) 718-1010, citygategrille.com/lent.

Jake Melnick's Corner Tap: If you're in the city on a Friday, take advantage of Jake Melnick's fish specials: The salmon burger topped with bok choy kimchi, roasted shiitake mushrooms and sriracha mayo is $13.95; the fish tacos featuring fried tilapia, guacamole, pico de gallo, corn tortillas and chipotle-lime aioli are $12.95; and the shrimp and chips, which include a half pound of fried butterfly shrimp, firecracker sauce and housemade fries, are $14.95. Jake Melnick's Corner Tap is at 41 E. Superior St., Chicago, (312) 266-0400, jakemelnicks.com/.

Light the Lamp: Every Friday in Lent (through April 10), Light the Lamp will be hosting a fish fry starting at 4 p.m. The brewery is at 2 S. Lake St., Grayslake, (847) 752-8529, lightthelampbrewery.com/.

It's fish fry Fridays at Passero through April 10. - Courtesy of Passero

Passero: The North Woods Friday Night Fish Fry starts Friday, Feb. 28, and will be available for lunch and dinner on Fridays throughout Lent. Dine on Great Lakes beer-battered walleye, fresh-cut fries, coleslaw and rye bread for $21. Add a Peroni for an extra $4. Passero is at 3 S. Evergreen Ave., Arlington Heights, (224) 857-8900, eatpassero.com/#about.

Prairie Landing Golf Club: Head over to the club for the all-you-can-eat Friday night fish fry from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Lent. Dine on a choice of beer-battered cod, grilled tilapia or a pepper and egg sandwich, plus a house salad, french fries and coleslaw. It's $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $8 for kids. Prairie Landing Golf Club is at 2325 Longest Drive, West Chicago, (630) 208-7600, prairielanding.com/.

Anyone who celebrates a Leap Day birthday can receive four free dolicinis Saturday, Feb. 29, at Olive Garden. - Courtesy of Olive Garden

Calling all those with Leap Day birthdays: After waiting for four years, Saturday, Feb. 29, is finally your day. And Olive Garden wants to help all "Leaplings" celebrate with four free dolicinis. Proof of birthday required. For everyone else, take-home entrees -- fettuccine Alfredo, five cheese ziti al forno and spaghetti with meat sauce -- are $2.29 on Saturday for the first order. All additional take-home entrees are $5.

Olive Garden has locations throughout the suburbs. olivegarden.com/.

• Email clinden@dailyherald.com with dining and night life events.