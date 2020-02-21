5 fun weekend events: Suds up at the Lake County Craft Beer Fest in Grayslake

The Lake County Craft Beer Festival returns to the Lake County Fairgrounds this weekend.

The Lincoln State Cat Club's 59th annual Cat Show returns to St. Charles, the Lake County Craft Beer Festival returns to Grayslake and Scott Simon of NPR's "Weekend Edition Saturday" does a reading from his new book, "Sunnyside Plaza," at Anderson's Bookshop in Naperville. Here are five things to do this weekend. For more ideas, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Comedian Mia Jackson performs this weekend at Zanies in Rosemont. - Courtesy of Mindy Tucker/Comedy Central

Comedian Mia Jackson ("Last Comic Standing," "NickMom's Night Out") performs a series of standup sets this weekend at Zanies at Parkway Bank Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. $25 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 813-0484 or rosemont.zanies.com. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and 7 and 9:30 Saturday, Feb. 22.

Revving roundup

Get ideas to soup up your car by browsing the latest racing technologies and products at the Race & Performance Expo 2020 this weekend at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. $15 Saturday; $10 Sunday. (815) 727-1208 or raceperformanceexpo.com. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.

The Lincoln State Cat Show returns to the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22-23. - Daily Herald File Photo

The Lincoln State Cat Club's 59th Annual Cat Show features pedigree breeds competing for titles, plus other activities like a feline agility course, shopping and more this weekend at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. $8; $6 seniors and kids 6-12. (630) 584-6926 or kanecountyfair.com or lscats.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22-23.

Drink up!

The Lake County Craft Beer Festival returns to showcase local, regional and national breweries, distilleries and wineries at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. $60 admission includes a souvenir glass and 25 sample tickets; $80 VIP early admission; $10 designated driver admission. Must be 21 or older. (847) 680-7200 or lcfair.com. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 (VIP entry at 4 p.m.).

Scott Simon appears at Anderson's Bookshop in Naperville on Sunday, Feb. 23.

Scott Simon, the host of NPR's "Weekend Edition Saturday," reads from and signs his new middle-grade mystery, "Sunnyside Plaza," at Anderson's Bookshop, 123 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville. Free admission, but a book purchase is required to join the signing line. (630) 355-2665 or andersonsbookshop.com. 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.