Mount Prospect teen sings for Golden Ticket on 'American Idol' Sunday
Mount Prospect teen Claire Jolie Goodman will be among the aspiring singers to try out for a golden ticket to Hollywood on Sunday night's edition of "American Idol."
Claire, who performed for judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie in September during tryouts at the Milwaukee Art Museum, will appear in an episode premiering at 7 p.m. Sunday on ABC 7.
"Idol" isn't the 17-year-old's first venture in the realm of reality television. In 2017, she was a contestant on the show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Whiz Kids Week" and took home $30,000 in total winnings.
She later donated a portion of her winnings to the theater program at the Metropolis School of the Performing Arts in Arlington Heights, where she has taken classes in cello, drama, musical theater, voice, improv, sketch comedy and on-camera acting. The theater used the donation to create a Music and Script Library, which was named in Claire's honor and dedicated in October.