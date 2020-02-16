Best bets: Darrell Hammond brings the funny to Zanies in Chicago, Rosemont

Dancing experiences

The Lula Washington Dance Theatre is one of the nation's preeminent dance companies that takes its inspiration from African-American culture and history. The Los Angeles-based company has a tour stop on Sunday, Feb. 16, at College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. $32-$38; $31-$37 seniors; $10-$15 youths. (847) 543-2300 or jlcenter.clcillinois.edu. 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16

Lula Washington Dance Theatre tours to College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Arts in Grayslake on Sunday, Feb. 16. -

See Mel Brooks spoof sci-fi adventures (specifically the "Star Wars" franchise) with "Spaceballs." This 1987 comedy stars Bill Pullman, Rick Moranis, John Candy and more. It screens on Monday at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $1. Rated PG. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17

Votes for women!

Leslie Goddard portrays the American suffragist Alice Paul in a living-history presentation that is part of the League of Women Voters 100th Birthday Celebration. This Civic Awareness Series event commemorating a century of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is on Thursday at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Free admission and parking, but advance reservations required. (630) 260-8257 or cantigny.org. 6:30 p.m. cake served and living history presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20

Chicago Symphony Orchestra music director Riccardo Muti conducts Beethoven's Second and Fifth Symphonies, plus the world premiere of Nicolas Bacri's "Ophelia's Tears" at Symphony Center in Chicago. - Associated Press, 2016

Riccardo Muti conducts the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in four concerts featuring Beethoven's Second Symphony and Fifth Symphony along with the world premiere of Nicolas Bacri's "Ophelia's Tears" starting Thursday at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. $49-$286. (312) 294-3000 or cso.org. 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 20-22, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23

'SNL' veteran

"Saturday Night Live" alum Darrell Hammond performs four standup comedy shows this week at two Zanies locations: first on Thursday at 1548 N. Wells St., Chicago. (312) 337-4027; then on Friday and Saturday at Parkway Bank Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. (847) 813-0484. $30 plus a two-item purchase. zanies.com. 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, in Chicago; 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in Rosemont