Best bets: 'Disney On Ice' returns to Allstate Arena & United Center

"Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures" tours to both the Allstate Arena in Rosemont and the United Center in Chicago. Courtesy of Feld Entertainment

Disney journeys

"Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures" takes families on a skating journey to meet with Mary Poppins, Aladdin, Moana and many more characters brought to life on ice. The tour stops at the Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim Road, Rosemont, and also at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $15-$65. (800) 745-3000 or disneyonice.com. Various shows Thursday through Sunday, Jan. 23-26, and Thursday through Sunday, Feb. 6-9, in Rosemont and Wednesday through Sunday, Jan. 29-Feb. 2, in Chicago

The Chicago Sinfonietta pays homage to the late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with its annual "MLK Tribute Concert" at two locations: first on Sunday at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville; then on Monday at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. $10-$63. (312) 284-1554 or chicagosinfonietta.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, in Naperville and 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, in Chicago

Sun-Kyun Lee, left, and Yeo-Jeong Jo star in "Parasite." The award-winning South Korean film is screened by the After Hours Film Society at the Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove on Monday, Jan. 20. - Courtesy of Neon

The After Hours Film Society presents a special screening of the Academy Award-nominated South Korean film "Parasite" at the Tivoli Theatre, 5021 Highland Ave., Downers Grove. $10. (630) 968-0219 or afterhoursfilmsociety.com. 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20

Mandy Patinkin performs at the Chicago Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. - Associated Press, 2011

See Emmy and Tony Award-winner Mandy Patinkin in a show called "Diaries" with Adam Ben-David on piano at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $45-$125. (800) 745-3000 or thechicagotheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23

Something fishy

The Chicagoland Fishing & Outdoor Expo promises a fishing simulator, a casting pond, loads of boats and more for fishing enthusiasts starting Thursday at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, 1551 N. Thoreau Drive, Schaumburg. (847) 303-4100 or sportshows.com. Noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 23-24; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26